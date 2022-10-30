NCAA Veterans to Keep an Eye on in the 2023 NBA Draft Cycle

Oklahoma City’s selections of Tre Mann, Aaron Wiggins, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Jalen Williams and Jaylin Williams have proven that General Manager Sam Presti and Head Coach Mark Daigneault have no qualms selecting players who have spent multiple years in college. These players are often more prepared for the professional game, as they are more mature and have more experience playing at a high level.

The 2023 NBA draft class will feature multiple prominent NCAA Veterans in the lottery. In 2022, six players who played multiple seasons at the Collegiate level were Lottery selections.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button