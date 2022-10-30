NCAA Veterans to Keep an Eye on in the 2023 NBA Draft Cycle

Oklahoma City’s selections of Tre Mann, Aaron Wiggins, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Jalen Williams and Jaylin Williams have proven that General Manager Sam Presti and Head Coach Mark Daigneault have no qualms selecting players who have spent multiple years in college. These players are often more prepared for the professional game, as they are more mature and have more experience playing at a high level.

The 2023 NBA draft class will feature multiple prominent NCAA Veterans in the lottery. In 2022, six players who played multiple seasons at the Collegiate level were Lottery selections.

With OKC likely picking in the top 14 once again this offseason, it is helpful to know some of the players that the Thunder brass may be targeting in the draft. Here are a few seasoned college players to keep an eye on this season.

Mike Miles

TCU guard Mike Miles Returns to school after an impressive NCAA tournament performance that ended controversially against No. 1 Seeded Arizona. The junior ball-handler averaged 20.5 points per game in the tournament, and 15.4 points per game during the regular season.

Miles is a volume shooter with a quick release who moves well off the ball, making him a dangerous catch-and-shoot threat.

Over the course of his collegiate career, the 6-foot-2 Lancaster, Texas, native has earned Big 12 All-Freshman, All-Big 12 and All-Big 12 Tournament honors. Miles was a three-star recruit prior to his time at TCU, hailing from Lancaster High School.

Oscar Tshiebwe

Reigning Consensus national player of the year Oscar Tshiebwe is the first Naismith Award Winner not to depart for the NBA since Tyler Hansbrough in 2009. Tshiebwe Returns to Kentucky for his fourth season in college, having spent two years at West Virginia before joining the Wildcats.

In 2021-22, the 6-foot-9 forward averaged over 17 points and 15 boards per game, using his 260-pound frame to out-position opponents for rebounds.

Scroll to Continue

In addition to being named AP’s national player of the year in 2021-22, Tshiebwe was the SEC Player of the Year, SEC All-Defense and a Consensus All-American. The Congolese defensive standout was a five-star prospect in high school according to 247 Sports.

Drew Timme

Senior big man Drew Timme returns to Gonzaga in search of a national title after three decorated seasons with the Bulldogs. Timme was a college teammate of current Thunder center Chet Holmgren.

Timme tallied 18.4 points and 6.8 rebounds per game while shooting over 58% from the field in 2021-22. The 6-foot-10 center is a two-time Consensus All-American and two-time All-West Coast honoree in addition to being named the conference’s Player of the Year last season.

Originally from Richardson, Texas, Timme was a four-star prospect at Pearce High School before heading to Gonzaga.

Armando Bacot

North Carolina big man Armando Bacot has started 99 of his 100 career games for the Tar Heels, earning a significant spike in minutes in 2021-22. As a junior, Bacot averaged over 16 points and 13 rebounds to go along with 1.7 blocks per game.

Bacot impressed in the NCAA tournament, notching 15 points and 15 rebounds in a three-point loss to Kansas in the title game. The Richmond, Virginia, native was a perfect fit next to Brady Manek, who operated as a stretch four. This could translate well in Oklahoma City, where Holmgren has the ability to space the floor.

The 6-foot-10, 240-pound center has earned All-ACC honors twice and was a five-star recruit in high school, playing at the prestigious IMG Academy.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.