NCAA soccer Alabama vs Duke live score updates
Welcome to the Alabama Soccer Complex where the Crimson Tide Women’s soccer team will play for history. The NCAA quarterfinal game with Duke at 6 pm CT is for a spot in the College Cup.
Alabama (22-2-1) won its first NCAA tournament game only a year ago, now it’s two away from playing for a national title. We’re live from the stadium on campus, just refresh the page for the latest.
Live score: Alabama 0, Duke 0
First half
— HALFTIME: It’s still 0-0. Alabama has 9 shots to Duke’s 3 with a 4-2 edge in shots on goal.
— Duke’s Devin Lynch’s shot just missed the goal to the right in the 38th minute.
— Huge opportunity for Alabama when a Lazy pass was intercepted but Duke’s Jones covered up before Gianna Paul could get a shot on net.
— Riley Tanner just had a clean shot saved by Duke’s Ruthie Jones. Alabama is controlling possession to this point.
— A yellow card goes to Duke’s Delaney Graham in the 18th minute.
— Duke had its first opportunity but Alabama GK McKinley Crone recorded her first save of the game.
— Through 10 minutes, Alabama has 3 shots (1 on goal) but nothing in the net yet.
— Alabama had a few opportunities in the opening few minutes but didn’t score on the one shot recorded.
— We’re underway in Tuscaloosa. Alabama is attacking from the start.
— The game will air on ESPN+ if you’d like to follow along.