NCAA Men’s Soccer Tournament Second Round Information

SEATTLE – This weekend’s NCAA Tournament match between No. 2 Washington and Creighton will be on Sunday, Nov. 20 at 5 pm at Husky Soccer Stadium.

LIVE STREAM

All NCAA Tournament preliminary round matches will be streamed through ESPN+. Jason Dorow and Andrew Harvey will be on the call.

TOURNAMENT CENTRAL

Stay up to date on all the latest tournament information for the Washington Huskies on the UW Tournament Central page.

Visit the tournament central page here.

TICKETS

Fans can purchase tickets through the Husky Ticket Office. All tickets are general admission and are $15 for adults and $8 for youth/seniors. Tickets can be purchased by clicking here.

UW Athletics has purchased tickets for UW students. These tickets are on a first come, first serve basis and students must show a valid student ID to receive a ticket.

Gates will open at 4 pm, one hour prior to kickoff. Fans are encouraged to arrive early to secure a seat in the bleachers. Once the bleachers are full, admission will be standing room only.

PARKING

Parking is located E18 and will cost $7.25. See parking map here.

MEDIA INFORMATION

All credential requests must be made by Friday, Nov. 18 at 5 pm PT through the following form. Email Media Coordinator Hailee Roe ([email protected]) with any additional questions.

For more information on the UW men's soccer team, follow @UW_MSoccer on Twitter and Instagram.