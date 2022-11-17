NCAA men’s soccer tournament schedule 2022: Live streams, bracket, times, dates, TV channels, how to watch

Navy faces Georgetown in the first match of the 2022 NCAA Division I men’s soccer tournament on Thursday, November 17, 2022 (11/17/2022) at Shaw Field.

The first several rounds (first round to quarterfinals) are broadcast exclusively on ESPN+. The semifinals and Championship round are broadcast on ESPNU and ESPN+. Fans can watch ESPNU via fuboTV (free trial), DirecTV Stream (free trial) and Sling TV. Fans can view the entire bracket here.

What: 2022 NCAA Division I men’s soccer tournament

When: Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022 – Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022

TV: AS

Channel finder: Verizon Fios, AT&T U-verse, Comcast Xfinity, Spectrum/Charter, Optimum/Altice,Cox,DIRECTV, Dish, Hulu, fuboTV, Sling.

Live stream: ESPN+ , fuboTV (free trial), DirecTV Stream (free trial), Sling TV

First round (Thursday, Nov. 17):

Navy at Georgetown | Noon | ESPN+

High Point at North Carolina | Noon | ESPN+

San Diego at Denver | 4 pm | ESPN+

Missouri State at Creighton | 5 pm | ESPN+

Marshall at Elon | 6 pm | ESPN+

Fairleigh Dickinson at Maryland | 6 pm | ESPN+

Seton Hall at New Hampshire | 6 pm | ESPN+

Ohio State at Wake Forest | 6 pm | ESPN+

Western Michigan at Louisville | 7 pm | ESPN+

Rutgers at Penn | 7 pm | ESPN+

Cleveland State at Pitt | 7 pm | ESPN+

Hofstra at South Florida | 7 pm | ESPN+

Quinnipiac at Vermont | 7 pm | ESPN+

Memphis at Saint Louis | 8 pm | ESPN+

Cal Baptist at UCLA | 8 pm | ESPN+

UC Riverside at Portland | 10 pm | ESPN+

Second round (Sunday, Nov. 20):

Winner of Saint Louis/Memphis at No. 13 Indiana | Noon | ESPN+

Winner of Elon/Marshall at No. 4 Virginia | 1 pm | ESPN+

Winner of Denver/San Diego at No. 7 Duke | 1 pm | ESPN+

Winner of Pitt/Cleveland State at No. 16 Akron | 1 pm | ESPN+

Winner of Penn/Rutgers at No. 3 Syracuse | 2 pm | ESPN+

Winner of Maryland/Fairleigh Dickinson at No. 14 Cornell | 2 pm | ESPN+

Winner of Louisville/Western Michigan at No. 9 Lipscomb | 3 p.m ESPN+

Winner of USF/Hofstra at No. 1 Kentucky | 6 pm | ESPN+

Winner of UCLA/Cal Baptist at No. 6 Clemson | 6 pm | ESPN+

Winner of New Hampshire/Seton Hall at No. 11 FIU | 6 pm | ESPN+

Winner of Wake Forest/Ohio State at No. 12 UNC Greensboro | 6 pm | ESPN+

Winner of Georgetown/Navy at No. 15 Tulsa | 7 pm | ESPN+

Winner of Creighton/Missouri State at No. 2 Washington | 8 pm | ESPN+

Winner of North Carolina/High Point at No. 5 Stanford | 8 pm | ESPN+

Winner of Vermont/Quinnipiac at No. 11 SMU | 8 pm | ESPN+

Winner of Portland/UC Riverside at No. 8 Oregon State | 9 pm | ESPN+

