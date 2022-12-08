NCAA Men’s Soccer College Cup bound Panthers enjoy send off







After putting in the work in training each morning on their home turf Monday through Wednesday in preparing for its NCAA Men’s Soccer College Cup match vs Indiana on Friday night in Cary, NC, the Pitt men’s soccer team packed its bags and headed to North Carolina on Wednesday afternoon.

The Panthers weren’t allowed to leave Pittsburgh though without a big sendoff from a packed crowd that included various University officials, before boarding its bus outside of the Peterson Sports Complex.

Thank you @Pitt_ATHLETICS for the amazing send-off as we head to the College Cup‼️ We will do everything in our power to make Panther Nation proud this weekend 💛💙#H2P pic.twitter.com/5x7E3dJ4BL — Pitt Men’s Soccer (@Pitt_MSOC) December 7, 2022

Later in the day, the Panthers arrived in North Carolina.

In addition to getting a nice send off on campus, the Panthers have been receiving additional media attention, including interviews with various media outlets.

Team Captain Jackson Walti was on 93.7 The Fan on Wednesday night with Josh Rowntree.

Caught up with @Pitt_MSOC Captain @JacksonWalti Tonight is @937theFanas the Panthers get ready for this weekend’s College Cup. LISTEN ⬇️https://t.co/1RoZAK0Gv2 — Josh Rowntree (@JRown32) December 7, 2022

Look for more coverage of the College Cup from Pittsburgh Soccer Now from John Krysinsky and Dominic Campbell leading up to Friday’s match vs Indiana and from Cary, NC, on Friday.

