NCAA makes change to college football transfer Portal

The transfer Portal has forever changed college football and how schools create their rosters, and now the NCAA has brought in another new change.

While players are going into the Portal for the first time will still be able to get immediate Eligibility at their next school, the NCAA is trying to stop players from Entering the transfer Portal multiple times.

What’s new: The NCAA Division I Council approved legislation to limit waivers for second-time transfer players. Now, any undergraduates who transfer a second time, or any other time after that, must meet specific guidelines in order to be eligible for immediate playing time starting with the 2023-24 season or risk sitting out a year between transfers.

