NCAA, IARP rule on Louisville men’s basketball, Pitino, Bowen scandal

The five-year saga of the NCAA’s investigation into Louisville men’s basketball will reach a conclusion Thursday.

A representative for the Independent Accountability Resolution Process, which has been handling U of L’s case, will release the panel’s decision at 10 am Thursday and discuss it on a Zoom call at 11 am, according to a news release sent early Thursday morning.

Any sanctions handed down to the Cardinals’ basketball program will be discussed then. David Benck, senior vice president, general counsel and assistant secretary of a retail company, international and domestic arbitrator, and the chief panel member for the Independent Resolution Panel appointed to the case, will speak on the Zoom call.

The Louisville program is alleged to have committed a total of seven violations under the guidance of former coaches Rick Pitino and Chris Mack. The most severe allegations stem from the Cardinals’ recruitment during Pitino’s tenure of former five-star prospect Brian Bowen.

