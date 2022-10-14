NCAA explores expanding college basketball with limited summer schedule

The idea is to give college basketball a presence at a time of year when it’s typically dark.Getty images

The NCAA and college leaders are exploring a short schedule of summer exhibition basketball games — likely two to four games — that would enable schools to play each other and fill a void when college basketball has very little presence.

NCAA officials began talks with commissioners, conferences and schools earlier this month about a limited schedule that most likely would begin in the summer of 2023 or 2024. It would include both men’s and women’s basketball.

The initial idea proposed by the NCAA and currently under discussion would match up schools in similar regions of the country, but don’t typically play each other and are not in the same conference, such as Davidson vs. North Carolina State or Northern Iowa vs .Iowa, for example. There wouldn’t be any restrictions on schools playing opponents that are out of the region as well.

These games could be played on campus or neutral sites, typically in August. Schools and Athletes could opt out if they choose not to play.

These exhibition games could be treated as one-off arrangements or they could be round-robin events that last multiple days. Dan Gavitt, the NCAA’s senior vice president of basketball, said schools and conferences would have the freedom to structure the summer schedule in different ways.

The NCAA began sharing the idea and getting feedback about the summer schedule over the last few weeks at the Conference Commissioners Association meeting in Chicago and the NCAA men’s basketball oversight committee meeting.

The response has been mostly favorable, Gavitt said. The idea was initially conceived prior to the pandemic, but it was tabled while COVID-19 wreaked havoc on college sports. Gavitt and Lynn Holzman, the NCAA’s vice president of Women’s basketball, have led discussions about putting the idea back on the front burner.

“It’s a time of year when there’s no real presence for college basketball on the calendar,” Gavitt said. “For college teams to be able to play a limited schedule of two to four games, somewhere around that, we could create some attention and exposure for college basketball at a time when we’re otherwise very dark. … We’re starting to work more earnestly around this idea to see what kind of support there might be.”

The summertime basketball calendar has begun to get busier in recent years with the addition of new events, ranging from The Basketball Tournament to the NBA Summer League, Big3, the 3-on-3 league, and the WNBA’s regular season.

College basketball, however, has been unable to capture any of that offseason attention. NCAA rules currently prohibit the kind of offseason competition that is under review, although players are able to work with their teams’ coaches.

NCAA rules would have to become more permissive for a new summertime schedule to evolve.

Big East Commissioner Val Ackerman said the conference’s 11 Athletic directors heard from Gavitt last week on a video call where the concept of summertime basketball was discussed.

“The immediate reaction was a favorable one.” Ackerman said. “It sounds like something we’d support. We wouldn’t want it to spiral into something that becomes more than it should be, especially if the goal is for the summer to be a time for the Athletes to get a break and recharge their batteries.

“But this notion that they’re on campus and practicing anyway, what harm would there be in constructing a game schedule — a Modest game schedule — particularly if it’s regional and not cross-country.”

The change would apply to both men’s and women’s basketball.Getty images

In the NCAA’s exploratory meetings with schools and conferences, Gavitt and Holzman outlined the benefits for athletes and the sport.

Men’s and Women’s basketball players are already on campus working out with their coaches for eight weeks, several hours a week, during the summer.

“This would be an opportunity to end that time period with a couple of games and provide the Athletes with a new experience,” Gavitt said. “And in this NIL world that we’re in now, these games would provide men’s and women’s basketball players the chance to activate at a time when there hasn’t been any attention on them. There’s also a potential benefit for football because these basketball games could be an opportunity to promote the upcoming football season that will be just a few weeks away from the time when these games would be played.

“From where I sit, it’s something that we’ve been sorely missing in the basketball universe, so I’m excited about the possibility of that in our future.”

It remains to be seen if the summer schedule of games would include a revenue component. Most likely, that would be left up to the schools and conferences. They could sell tickets, merchandise, concessions, all of the items typically found at a college game.

There could also be the potential to broadcast these games.

Another question that came up during the Big East call was the future of the international trips that schools are allowed to take in August once every four years.

“We’re talking about exhibition games, so we want to have the flexibility for schools to get creative,” Gavitt said. “You could create jamborees where a conference takes games on the road somewhere for a weekend. We want this to be very flexible so that it’s not an extra burden for institutions, it’s not mandated. It’s more an opportunity for them to activate at whatever level they’re at, and at whatever their appetite is.

“This would certainly be a different way for programs to engage with their fans at a time of year when there’s not a lot going on.”