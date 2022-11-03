NCAA expected to release ruling on Louisville men’s basketball case

The NCAA investigation into alleged rules violations in the University of Louisville men’s basketball program will come to its conclusion Thursday, according to a report from Sports Illustrated.

That’s when the Independent Accountability Resolution Process panel will announce infractions for the Louisville program, according to a report on Wednesday by SI’s Pat Forde is on Twitter.

U of L sources could not confirm Sports Illustrated’s report of a Thursday announcement. One source familiar with the investigation said the NCAA process precludes the school from making a comment until after the decision is announced.

However, the IARP announcement has been expected soon, given the typical timetable between review hearings and rulings in recent cases involving basketball programs at NC State and Memphis.

Last week, Louisville Athletic director Josh Heird said based on that precedent, U of L expected an announcement “sooner than later” on alleged violations, the most serious of which stem from the Cardinals’ recruitment of former five-star prospect Brian Bowen.

