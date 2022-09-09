NCAA College Football Gambling expert Picks for week 2 of games

Week 0 was much Kinder to me than Week 1, but this doesn’t stop me from giving you more gambling locks.

GopherNation’s Lock of the week

Certainly enjoyed a live bet of the UNDER for Iowa and South Dakota State. Here is what I’m liking for week 2.

Iowa State +3.5 at Iowa

Low scoring and the Hawkeyes likely win, but I think this is a 3-point game or less. I would also suggest taking UNDER 40 on this one too. I don’t think the Hawkeye defense can score enough safeties to get this one over.

Northwestern -10 over Duke

I think Northwestern is solid this year and is playing at home. Like a real home game this time. Big game for both teams as they attempt to get a strong 2022 season going.

UNDER 72.5 for Oklahoma v Kent State

That is a big number and I’m going to assume that the Sooner defense will keep Kent State from doing too much.

I absolutely love doing PrizePicks but have thus far gotten my ass handed to me for football. Guess what Cam Akers did not have over 58.5 rushing+receiving yards last night. Anyway…here are my PP locks.

Minnesota RB – Mohamed Ibrahim – OVER 121.5 yards rushing

Minnesota QB – Tanner Morgan – UNDER 184.5 yards passing

Kansas St QB – Adrian Martinez – UNDER 210.5 yards passing

Virginia QB – Brennan Armstrong – OVER 277.5 yards passing

Ohio State RB – Miyan Williams – OVER 77.5 yards rushing

Iowa QB – Spencer Petras – UNDER 140.5 yards passing

There you have week 2’s locks.