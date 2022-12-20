NCAA Bowl Games: Who are the highest paid college football coaches?

The NFL makes big bucks. Everyone knows that. But what you may not know is that the highest-paid person wherever you live is almost certainly employed by the local college. Especially if you happen to live near a major state university.

In 27 of the 50 United States, the highest paid public employee in the state is a college football coach. That money may not be at NFL levels…yet. But it is still substantial.

What’s the money like in NCAA football?

Although College football does not boast of collective bargaining agreements and player associations, like the ones we see at the professional level, rest assured there is a ton of money involved. Indeed, the nation’s top coaches most definitely earn the same kind of money as some of their NFL counterparts.

That was never clearer than the summer’s contract signed by Georgia’s Kirby Smart. The ‘Bulldogs’ Coach put pen to paper on a 10-year extension that made him the highest earning Coach in the game’s history.

But when you look at an NCAA coach’s salary, just as when you look at an NFL athlete’s salary, there are many ways to skin a cat. There is overall value, average annual value, buyout value, incentive clauses and any number of other elements to get your teeth into. Not to mention the dreaded Name, Image, and Likeness money that they can add on the side.

Who is the highest paid Coach in college football?

With the new 10-year contract Obsession that has made its way into college football, these differences can reshuffle the list in many different ways. Kirby Smart’s contract was for $112.5 million, the highest overall value. That record-setting amount was broken just a few months later when Clemson Coach Dabo Swinney penned a contract with an overall value of $115 million.

For quite some time, USC’s Lincoln Riley set the benchmark with a contract that was reportedly worth around $10 million per season, although Alabama wunderkind Nick Saban sat just behind him with an AAV of $9.9 million per season. Saban signed his own contract extension at the end of August that was worth “only” $93.6 million, but as an eight-year deal, it gives him the annual payment of $11.8 millionsetting him atop the heap in that respect.

Top ten highest paid coaches in the NCAA

Rank Name School Salary 1 Nick Saban Alabama $11.8 million 2 Dabo Swinney Clemson $11.5 million 3 Kirby Smart Georgia $11.3 million 4 Lincoln Riley USC $11 million 5 Brian Kelly LSU $10 million 6 Ryan Day Ohio State $9.6 million 7 Jimbo Fisher Texas A&M $9.5 million 8 Mel Tucker Michigan State $9.3 million 9 Matt Rhule Nebraska $9 million 10 Lane Kiffin Be Miss $9 million

*Figures shown are estimates. Private institutions are not legally obliged to release employee salaries.*