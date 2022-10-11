NC State Women’s basketball looks to sustain success with new-look roster :: WRALSportsFan.com

— The core that brought NC State three straight regular-season Women’s basketball titles, last year’s ACC tournament crown and to within a whisker of the Final Four is gone.

But the Wolfpack and Coach Wes Moore are not ready to relinquish their now familiar perch atop the ACC standings.

“I’m proud of what those young ladies have accomplished and, unfortunately, four starters graduated and moved on,” Moore said Tuesday at the ACC’s Tipoff media event in Charlotte. “But, at the same time, it’s exciting to try to do it with a new team. We have a good base, a good nucleus of players coming back.”

That nucleus is led by junior guard Diamond Johnson, the ACC’s 6th Player of the Year last season, and senior forward Jakia Brown-Turner, whose last-second shot sent the Wolfpack into double overtime in its Elite Eight loss to Connecticut. Senior forward Jada Boyd is back, too, after considering leaving.

“I’m just so happy she’s back.” Brown-Turner said.

The Wolfpack added three transfers from major programs, including sophomore Saniya Rivers from national champion South Carolina. Rivers, from Wilmington, averaged 13 minutes per game for the Gamecocks.

The Wolfpack has played in the last five NCAA Tournaments with three appearances in the Sweet 16 and one Elite Eight.

“We had some holes to feel. We’re very fortunate these young ladies worked out,” Moore said. “We added some really good players. But, like I said, now you’ve got to become a team.”

Coach: Wes Moore (222-68, 10th season at NC State; 780-237, 34th season overall)

2021-22 record: 32-7, 17-1 in the ACC (regular season, tournament champions)

Postseason: NCAA Tournament, Elite Eight (lost to Connecticut)

Returning Returners: F Jakia Brown-Turner, 6-0, sr. (9.8 ppg, 4.6 rpg); F Jada Boyd, 6-2, sr. (7.6 ppg, 4.4 rpg); G Diamond Johnson, 5-5, jr. (10.8 ppg, 3.9 rpg)

Key additions: F Mimi Collins, 6-3, Gr. (transfer from Maryland); G Saniya Rivers, 6-1, so. (transfer from South Carolina); C River Baldwin, 6-5, Gr. (transfer from Florida State)

Key losses: C Elissa Cunane (13.7 ppg, 7.6 rpg); G Kayla Jones (9.8 ppg, 4.9 rpg); G Raina Perez (8.6 ppg, team-high 111 assists); G Kai Crutchfield (most minutes played, 6.6 ppg)

Season opener: vs. Quinnipiac, Nov. 7 (5 p.m.)

ACC opener: vs. Clemson, Dec. 18 (6 p.m.)

Notable: The Wolfpack visit Connecticut for a nonconference game on Nov. 20 in Storrs. NC State, though the No. 1 seed, had to play its Elite Eight game vs. UConn in Bridgeport, Conn., last year. The Wolfpack lost in double overtime with a spot in the Final Four on the line. “We still talk about that to this day,” Johnson said. “They’re on the schedule, so that’s good to get a second chance.”

Quotable: “It’s what keeps me so young looking, getting a fresh start every year,” Moore said.

