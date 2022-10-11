NC State Women’s basketball Coach Wes Moore laughs off UNC jabs

Dust never settles on the UNC-NC State rivalry.

Tar Heels Women’s basketball Coach Courtney Banghart’s offhand comment about the Wolfpack’s “small gym,” aka historic Reynolds Coliseum, turned into bulletin board material for NC State last season. And over the summer, Banghart called Pack fans “classless” while speaking on a podcast, again prompting Outrage from the NC State faithful.

The players on those squads, however, seem to get along a bit better.

“We had a Recruit in a few weeks ago and our players took ’em over to (UNC guard) Deja Kelly’s birthday party,” Moore said Tuesday during the ACC Tipoff Women’s basketball media day in Charlotte. “I’m thinking, whaaaaat? Courtney didn’t call me and invite me to her birthday party, doggone it. But, you know, the players handle it a lot better than the coaches do, right?”

