NC State Women’s basketball at UConn in Elite Eight rematch

In one of the Greatest games in NCAA Women’s basketball tournament history, NC State took UConn to double-overtime in last season’s Elite Eight Matchup that sent the top-seeded Wolfpack to play in the Huskies’ home state.

Fighting for a place in the Final Four for the first time since Kay Yow’s 1998 team made the national semifinals, NC State fell 91-87 in the first Elite Eight game ever to go to two OTs.

The No. 7 Wolfpack (4-0) can gain a measure of Payback vs. No. 3 UConn (2-0) when the teams meet in Hartford, Connecticut, on Sunday (1 pm, FS1) in the first of a home-and-home series that will continue next season in Raleigh.

“At the time it sounded like a good idea, starting a home-and-home with them but I tried to convince ’em that last year up there in the NCAA counted as their home game but they didn’t fall for that,” Pack Coach Wes Moore half-jokingly told The Varsity Network after Wednesday’s win over Charlotte.

Here are three things to know as the Wolfpack take on the Huskies.

Reloaded

NC State lost a slew of talent from last season, including All-American post Elissa Cunane, but Moore lured three McDonald’s All-Americans from the transfer portal and the depth of last season’s squad has translated into an experienced group for 2022-23.

In their most recent game, a 96-48 whooping of reigning Conference USA Champion Charlotte on Wednesday, five Wolfpack players scored in double figures, with Madison Hayes and Jada Boyd leading the way with 15 points apiece.

Hayes, who is in her second season at NC State after transferring from Mississippi State, has worked on her 3-point shot and she’s a tough defender, seemingly stepping into the role of Kai Crutchfield, who finished off her Eligibility last season.

Hayes started Wednesday in a three-guard lineup that included Brown-Turner and Diamond Johnson along with forward Jada Boyd and center Camille Hobby.

Saniya Rivers is a new addition to the Pack whose expected to make lofty contributions. The South Carolina transfer and former Gatorade National Player of the Year from Wilmington has a quick, smooth game with a pretty pull-up jumper and an excellent passing touch.

Mimi Collins, a Maryland transfer, has a strong mid-range game, and River Baldwin, from Florida State, is a strong post at 6-foot-5.

Ready to run?

The post play is where NC State is likely to find its greatest challenge against the Huskies.

UConn’s 6-3 forward Aaliyah Edwards and 6-5 Dorka Juhasz run the floor well.

“We’re going to have to play fast, up and down, because that’s the way they play and it’s going to be a challenge for our post players to try to run the floor with some of the Athletes they’ve got up there, ” Moore said after Wednesday’s win over Charlotte. “But it’ll be good to see where we are.”

The Huskies are without point guard Paige Bueckers, who was a Consensus national player of the year as a freshman in 2020, due to a torn ACL that will keep her sidelined for the entire season. But Azzi Fudd has stepped up in Bueckers’ absence, dropping a career-high 32 points (17 in the fourth quarter) on No. 3 Texas in an 83-76 win Monday in Storrs.

Getting better

The Huskies are quick and precise, and this NC State team is still trying to learn to play together, so taking care of the basketball will be a point of emphasis for the Pack.

But Wednesday’s performance against a feisty Charlotte team was NC State’s best of the season, and Moore saw plenty of adjustments and improvements that gave the Pack positive momentum to ride into its next battle.

“That’s the best we’ve played all year,” Moore said, adding that coming into the game, he felt like his team was not playing fast enough on either end, not filling gaps, not helping on defense, getting beaten to spots and , offensively, not running the floor as much as he’d like.

But NC State did all those things against Charlotte. And when Moore made a defensive adjustment, putting Hayes on a hot-handed Jada McMillian, the Pack responded with a 20-0 run.

The players who were together last season certainly look more comfortable on the court together. Johnson still has that highlight-reel spark, Boyd is liable to play her way onto the All-ACC team and Aziaha James has a skill set we’ve only begun to glimpse. Brown-Turner’s left-handed stroke is looking just as good as it did when she released that 3-pointer that sent last season’s Elite Eight battle into double-OT.

Rivers’ upside is ridiculously high, and she’s not consistently close to it yet. Baldwin and Collins, too, are still settling into their roles.

The Wolfpack are a work in progress, and playing the likes of UConn will only expedite their growth.

“They’re UConn, you know? It’s a great challenge. We’re going to find out a lot about our team come Sunday afternoon,” Moore said before sprinkling some self-deprecating humor on the situation. “I know it’s going to be a big test for sure, and most of my life I have not done well on tests.”

