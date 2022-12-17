NC State vs. Vanderbilt odds, line, bets: 2022 college basketball picks, Dec. 17 predictions from proven model

The Vanderbilt Commodores will play their first game in more than a week when they face the NC State Wolfpack in the 2022 Legends of Basketball Showcase in Chicago. Vanderbilt fell to .500 overall this season after suffering a Shocking loss to Grambling last Friday. NC State bounced back from a loss to Miami with a 92-73 win over Furman on Tuesday, easily covering the 6.5-point spread in the process.

Tip-off is set for 10:30 pm ET on CBS Sports Network. The Wolfpack are favored by 5.5 points in the latest NC State vs. Vanderbilt odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 144.5. Before Entering any Vanderbilt vs. NC State picks, you’ll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. The model enters Week 6 of the 2022-23 college basketball season on a strong 17-10 roll on all top-rated CBB picks, returning almost $300. Anyone who has followed it has seen profitable returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on NC State vs. Vanderbilt. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for NC State vs. Vanderbilt:

NC State vs. Vanderbilt spread: NC State -5.5

NC State vs. Vanderbilt over/under: 144.5 points

NC State vs. Vanderbilt money line: NC State -250, Vanderbilt +205

NC State vs. Vanderbilt picks: See Picks here

Featured Game | NC State Wolfpack vs. Vanderbilt Commodores

Why NC State can cover

NC State is coming off one of its most complete performances of the season, rolling to a 92-73 win over Furman on Tuesday. The Wolfpack built a 26-10 lead in the early stages of the game, as Casey Morsell scored 12 points in the opening eight minutes. They finished with 17 points while Terquavion Smith scored 24 and the defense forced a season-high 20 turnovers.

Vanderbilt has not played since Dec. 9 and is having to play the final game of the day on Saturday, making this a difficult scheduling spot. The Commodores were without star senior Jordan Wright in their stunning loss to Grambling State, and he is questionable to play in this game with a hip injury. They committed 19 turnovers and could not recover from a 10-0 deficit, losing Outright as 13.5-point favorites.

Why Vanderbilt can cover

Vanderbilt is coming off a rough showing against Grambling, but it picked up a one-point home win against Pittsburgh in its previous game. The Panthers beat NC State earlier this month, so the Commodores will be feeling confident about their chances of winning this contest. Senior forward Liam Robbins leads four Vanderbilt players who are scoring in double figures, averaging 12.3 points per game.

Junior forward Myles Stute (12.1) and junior guard Tyrin Lawrence (11.0) joined Wright (10.1) and Robbins in double digits. NC State has lost two of its last four games and has failed to cover the spread in seven consecutive Saturday games. Vanderbilt has been an excellent team to back on the weekend, covering the number in five of its last six games played on a Saturday.

How to make NC State vs. Vanderbilt Picks

The model has simulated Vanderbilt vs. NC State 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under, and it’s also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins NC State vs. Vanderbilt? And which side of the spread is hitting almost 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine to see which side of the Vanderbilt vs. NC State spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up over $1,400 on its college basketball Picks the last six years, and find out.