NC State vs. Furman: ACC Basketball Pick of the Day

Gameday Info:

Tipoff: 6:30 PM ET

TV: ACC Network

Spread: NC State -6.5

Total: 153.5

READ: ACC Basketball Power Rankings: Week 5

Furman Team Overview:

Record: 7-3

KenPom Ranking: 43rd in Offensive Efficiency, 157 in Defensive Efficiency

Entering the sixth year of the Bob Richey era of Furman basketball, the Paladins are poised to make their run at a SoCon title. Richey has led his group to a winning record in league play every season in Greenville, yet they have still never won the conference tournament and secured the elusive automatic bid. Last year was probably Richey’s best team, but a heartbreaking buzzer beater in the title game from half-court courtesy of Chattanooga ended their season.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button