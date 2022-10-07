NC State vs. Florida State prediction, odds, line: College football picks, Week 6 best bets from proven model

The No. 14 NC State Wolfpack will be looking to bounce back from a 30-20 loss to No. 5 Clemson when they host the Florida State Seminoles on Saturday night. NC State won its first four games of the season before losing to the Tigers last week. Florida State is coming off its first loss of the season as well, dropping a 31-21 final to then-No. 22 Wake Forest.

Kickoff is set for 8 pm ET. The Wolfpack are favored by 3.5 points in the latest NC State vs. Florida State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 52. Before making any Florida State vs. NC State picks, you’ll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of more than $3,100 for $100 players on its top-rated college football Picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on NC State vs. Florida State and just locked in its Picks and CFB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model’s picks. Here are several college football odds and betting lines for NC State vs. Florida State:

NC State vs. Florida State spread: NC State -3.5

NC State vs. Florida State over/under: 52 points

NC State vs. Florida State picks: See Picks here

Featured Game | NC State Wolfpack vs. Florida State Seminoles

Why NC State can cover

NC State is coming off its first loss of the season, but it came in a tough trip to No. 5 Clemson last week. The Wolfpack have been outstanding at home this year, picking up double-digit wins over Charleston Southern, Texas Tech and UConn. Junior quarterback Devin Leary has thrown for 1,135 yards and 10 touchdowns this season, while sophomore running back Demie Sumo-Karngbaye has rushed for 262 yards and three scores on 44 carries.

The Wolfpack have dominated this series in recent years, winning four of the last five meetings. They went to Tallahassee and picked up a 28-14 win last year, and they are only 3.5-point favorites at home this year. NC State is riding a 13-game home winning streak, while Florida State is 3-14 in its last 17 road games.

Why Florida State can cover

Leary said his team felt “heartbroken” following the loss to Clemson last week, so there could be an emotional letdown this week. The Wolfpack had aspirations of winning the division this season, but that is unlikely to happen following that result. Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis has thrown for 1,226 yards, eight touchdowns and just one interception.

Running back Treshaun Ward is averaging 6.5 yards per carry while rushing for 437 yards and three touchdowns. The Seminoles also have a pair of defensive standouts in Jammie Robinson (team-high 34 tackles) and defensive end Jared Verse (four sacks). Florida State has covered the spread in six of its last eight games, while NC State has covered twice in its last six contests.

How to make Florida State vs. NC State Picks

The model has simulated NC State vs. Florida State 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it’s also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 50% of simulations. You can only see the model’s pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Florida State vs. NC State? And which side of the spread hits in over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the NC State vs. Florida State spread you need to jump on Saturday, all from the model that has crushed its college football picks, and find out.