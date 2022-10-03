NC State vs. Florida State picks, predictions: Week 6 college football odds, spread, lines

A pair of 4-1 ACC rivals meet up in Raleigh as NC State hosts Florida State in college football’s Week 6 action on Saturday.

Both are coming off 10-point losses from last weekend after having started the season at 4-0 before then: NC State, on the road against Clemson, and Florida State at home to Wake Forest.

College Football is SI: College football scores | College football rankings | College football schedule

What do the experts think of the matchup? Let’s see how the College Football Power Index computer Prediction model projects the game.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button