NC State vs. Florida State picks, predictions: Week 6 college football odds, spread, lines

A pair of 4-1 ACC rivals meet up in Raleigh as NC State hosts Florida State in college football’s Week 6 action on Saturday.

Both are coming off 10-point losses from last weekend after having started the season at 4-0 before then: NC State, on the road against Clemson, and Florida State at home to Wake Forest.

What do the experts think of the matchup? Let’s see how the College Football Power Index computer Prediction model projects the game.

Week 6 college football picks: NC State vs. Florida State

The computer is going with the home team, as NC State has the 60.6 percent chance to defeat Florida State on Saturday.

That leaves the Seminoles the 39.4 percent shot to take down the Wolfpack.

The oddsmakers project a close game, as NC State comes in the narrow 3.5 point favoritesaccording to the line at SI Sportsbook, which set the over/under mark at 52 points for the matchup.

NC State checks in at No. 25 on the index’s national 131 college football rankings, a jump of 6 spots despite losing its first game last weekend.

That rise is accounted for an increase in NC State’s projected per-game scoring margin, which increased to 9.5 points per game, according to the computer, adding up to a projected win total of 8.6 games is the year.

Florida State dropped 5 spots from week to week on the FPI poll, to No. 27 overall, estimated to win 8.0 games is the year behind a per-game scoring margin of plus-8.9 points each time out.

Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer Prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

