NC State Has 20 Former Football Players on NFL Rosters Heading into Week 1

If you’re like me, then you like to have Wolfpack players on your Fantasy football team.

The one problem is that I tend to over-value them and reach a little bit to secure them on my roster. This leads to me finishing in the middle of the pack almost every year.

That’s why I decided to dive a little Deeper and come up with some concrete rules on when to draft Wolfpack players in this season’s draft.

1) Russell Wilson | QB | Denver Broncos

Wilson is being taken in the 6th or 7th round. He’s the 76th overall pick on average and the #11 QB. The Wolfpack Legend is in a new spot this season and he’s coming off a down year, which is leading to some questions about his future value.

That said, if you’re looking to land Wilson this year, he’s kind of in a good spot. You can focus on filling out your RBs and WRs before jumping in Wilson later in the draft.

Last year, Wilson threw for 3,113 yards, 25 TDs and only 6 INTs. He missed a couple of games, so honestly, his yardage was only slightly down and his passing TDs were down no matter how you slice it. The big problem was that his rushing yards took a huge hit. he ran for just 183 yards. In 2020 Wilson ran for 513 yards, so you can see the concern. People are wondering if he’s just getting older and becoming less of a threat on the ground.

I think he was banged up last year and on top of that, the Seahawks weren’t very good. They finished 7-10 on the season. I think things will be different in Denver. SI is predicting the Broncos to go 10-7. They have weapons all around, with Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton and Javonte Williams. I think Wilson is being drafted too late by most, so leaning in and drafting him a little early might be a steal.

2) Nyheim Hines | RB | Indianapolis Colts

Hines is being drafted 122nd overall and 44th among running backs. While I love Hines, he’s not a guy I’m going to be reaching for this season. They had way less volume last season thanks to the emergence of Jonathan Taylor at RB. Taylor is going to get the volume, so unless he gets hurt, it’s hard to see Hines playing a big role. He’s a guy who is probably being drafted correctly and while Matt Ryan is now the QB in Indy, I don’t think it’s going to mean more looks for Hines. Last year the Colts already had an above-average target rate for RBs. I’m passing on Hines this season.

3) Jacoby Brissett | QB | Cleveland Browns

Brissett is being drafted 241st overall and 35th among QBs. Brissett actually is in an interesting spot. He’s going to start in Cleveland (most likely) since Deshaun Watson is suspended for the first 11 weeks, however, there is too much depth at QB in the league to reach for Brissett. He’s a fine QB and he’s a guy who has had a nice little career. In fact, Brissett has gotten a lot of opportunities in his career, thanks to injuries to starters. Overall though, Brissett is mostly a game manager in the NFL. He is pretty conservative with his legs, and he doesn’t take many chances when he throws. If you have an early bye week QB and the Browns have a weak matchup, then maybe he’s worth taking with one of your last picks. Otherwise, I’d steer clear.

4) Jakobi Meyers | WR | New England Patriots

Meyers is being drafted 165th overall and 60th WR on average. Call me an NC State homer, but I think Meyers is being undervalued. This is a guy who was NE’s #1 WR the past two seasons. He has had poor QB play with Cam Newton and a Rookie QB in Mac Jones. That said, they put up over 800 yards last season and 2 TDs. I think he’s being ranked as if he’s going to have a worse season than that. No way, if you ask me. Jones is going to take a big step this season (as most 2nd year QBs do) and NE has brought in DeVante Parker. Meyers may no longer have the best CB on him every game. I think these things should boost Meyers value. If you can grab him in the 14th round, go ahead. I think there is value here. However, don’t expect WR1 numbers. I’d say his ceiling is mid-level WR2, and his basement is a flex guy.