NC State football offers Monroe sophomore Jordan Young

— Monroe sophomore wide receiver/defensive back Jordan Young has reported an offer from NC State’s football program. It is Young’s first offer from a school at any collegiate level.

Young has been a big component of Monroe’s team this fall, helping the Redhawks to a 9-1 overall record and a Rocky River 2A/3A Conference championship. Monroe received the 7th overall seed in the 2A West playoffs.

As a receiver, Young has reeled in 27 receptions for 640 yards and seven touchdowns in 2022. Defensively, Young has recorded seven interceptions (including a whopping four Picks vs. Parkwood) and 27 tackles. Monroe lists Young at 6-feet and 165 pounds.

According to 247Sports, Young is the third in-state player NC State has offered in the class of 2025. The other two are Providence Day 5-star tackle David Sanders and Forest Hills athlete Jerel Bolder. Sanders is ranked as the No. 1 player in the 2025 Nationwide at this early stage. Young is considered a safety at the next level by 247Sports.

Young also pays basketball at Monroe. He averaged 4.1 points per game as a freshman on varsity.