NC State Enhancing Women’s basketball facilities

RALEIGH – NC State Athletics has announced its plan to enhance the Wolfpack Women’s basketball Locker room inside Reynolds Coliseum.

The plan celebrates NC State’s historic Women’s basketball program with upgrades that will strengthen the experience of the student-athletes and help the team continue competing for and winning Championships at the highest level.

Enhancements to the team’s Locker room will include:

Expanded player lounge and Nutrition areas

New player lockers

Renovated shower and restroom areas

Salon

Sleeping pods and water massage tables

New sound system and monitors, along with color-changing LED lighting

NC State’s Women’s basketball program has enjoyed a rich history of success. In 48 completed seasons, the team has earned 27 NCAA Tournament Appearances and won 13 ACC regular-season or tournament titles.

The Wolfpack is coming off of a 2021-22 campaign that ended with a 32-4 overall record and the program’s first Elite Eight appearance since 1998. NC State won the ACC regular-season crown for the first time in over 30 years, claiming its third-straight Championship at the 2022 conference tournament and was a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament for the second year in a row

Fans who are interested in supporting this project may do so here or contact the Wolfpack Club for more information on how to give.

