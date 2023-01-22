NC State basketball’s Terquavion Smith injury leaves Kevin Keatts ‘very emotional’

CHAPEL HILL – NC State basketball Coach Kevin Keatts said Terquavion Smith went to the hospital after a scary fall in the Wolfpack’s 80-69 loss at North Carolina.

“My prayers and thoughts, right now, are with Terquavion,” Keatts said. “I don’t have an update for you guys. I know he did go to the hospital. I’m waiting to hear back – very emotional situation for me right now.”

Smith, the ACC’s leading scorer at 19.1 points per game, left the court on a stretcher after being injured in the second half against the Tar Heels (14-6, 6-3 ACC). NC State said Smith has an elbow and neck injury.

