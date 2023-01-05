NC State basketball’s DJ Burns Jr.: Three things to know

NC State basketball has gotten a boost this season from a 6-foot-9, 275-pound scorer in DJ Burns Jr.

Here are three things to know about the Wolfpack’s Graduate post.

In good company

A Rock Hill, South Carolina, native Burns attended York Prepatory Academy where he racked up more than 1,000 points and 1,000 rebounds in just three seasons.

A member of the high school class of 2018 after reclassifying, Burns was ranked the No. 3 overall prospect in the state of South Carolina. The two players ahead of him were Zion Williamson and Ja Morant (the top two Picks in the 2019 NBA Draft).

Burns committed to Tennessee in June of 2018, choosing the Vols over offers from South Carolina and Virginia but after a redshirt freshman season, he transferred to Winthrop.

