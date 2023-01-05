NC State basketball’s DJ Burns Jr.: Three things to know

NC State basketball has gotten a boost this season from a 6-foot-9, 275-pound scorer in DJ Burns Jr.

Here are three things to know about the Wolfpack’s Graduate post.

In good company

A Rock Hill, South Carolina, native Burns attended York Prepatory Academy where he racked up more than 1,000 points and 1,000 rebounds in just three seasons.

A member of the high school class of 2018 after reclassifying, Burns was ranked the No. 3 overall prospect in the state of South Carolina. The two players ahead of him were Zion Williamson and Ja Morant (the top two Picks in the 2019 NBA Draft).

Burns committed to Tennessee in June of 2018, choosing the Vols over offers from South Carolina and Virginia but after a redshirt freshman season, he transferred to Winthrop.

BUILD UP:NC State’s Kevin Keatts took the blame for last year. Now he’s asking the fan base for Patience

From Eagles to Wolfpack

In his first season at Winthrop, Burns was named Big South Freshman of the Year after averaging 11.9 points and 4.1 rebounds per game while setting a school record for field goals made by a freshman (175). His numbers dropped to 10.1 points and 3.4 rebounds as a sophomore, still good enough for Honorable Mention All-Big South honors.

Burns’ junior season was exceptional. He debuted with a 30-point opener and went on to earn the 2022 Big South Player of the Year award, averaging 15.3 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting a league-best 62.6%.

As a graduate transfer for the Pack, Burns is averaging 9.1 points and 4.7 rebounds through 15 games. In wins over Louisville and Vanderbilt, they scored team highs of 17 and 18 points, respectively, and averaged 7.0 boards.

“He’s as gifted a post guy scoring the ball that I’ve seen in a long time,” Keatts said of Burns. “He’s talented. … He’s really good; he’s tough to stop down there.”

Energy guy

In an interview with The Wolfpack Central, Burns called himself and roommate Dusan Mahorcic, from Serbia, the energy guys.

“Me and him start the yelling in practice that gets everybody fired up,” Burns said. “It’s easy to build chemistry with a group like this.”

Mahorcic was the Wolfpack’s starting center this season until he suffered a dislocated right patella in early December that required surgery. Burns has stepped into the starting role and responded with stellar performances in some of the Pack’s biggest wins.