NC State basketball guard will play vs Notre Dame

Three days after he was wheeled off the Smith Center floor on a stretcher during Saturday’s game against UNC, NC State guard Terquavion Smith is expected to return against Notre Dame on Tuesday night.

Smith took part in pregame warmups in his uniformarriving on the court with a wrap on his back before taking it off and swishing his first shot.

Coach Kevin Keatts said Monday that Smith would be a game-time decision after, on a drive to the rim with 9:45 left in the second half, Smith was fouled by Leaky Black and landed hard on his right arm. Trainers signaled for a stretcher and wheeled Smith off the court as fans gave the sophomore guard a standing ovation. UNC led 59-49 at the time of the injury and won 80-69.

