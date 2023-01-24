NC State basketball Coach Kevin Keatts calls Leaky Black’s foul on Terquavion Smith ‘good basketball play’

Much came from North Carolina guard Leaky Blacks’ foul on NC State’s Terquavion Smith, which resulted in Black’s ejection. Smith left the court on a stretcher with what NC State said at the time were neck and elbow injuries. In the immediate aftermath, NC State Coach Kevin Keatts said he didn’t think it was a dirty play, although he wanted to go back and watch.

“I thought it was a good basketball play,” Keatts said during a Monday press conference. “I don’t think Leaky did anything intentional to try to harm him at all. I thought it was a really good basketball play. I thought he went for the ball or maybe even tipped the ball. It was ugly because he came across and basically he missed it and hit him across the head and then obviously just the way he fell.”

Keatts also told Reporters that Smith, who leads the ACC in scoring, is a game-time decision for Tuesday’s game against Notre Dame. Smith spent time with the team’s Trainers and medical personnel Sunday, and Keatts noted that the young star is “too sore” to shoot at the moment.

Review showed that Black hit Smith in the face with his arm as Smith went up for a basket. Officials determined that Black was not making a play on the ball and the contact was significant enough to tag him with a flagrant two foul, which resulted in his immediate ejection.

“Well, I talked to Leaky after the game, because Leaky is such a sweet kind kid and I just — he was worried about Terquavion,” North Carolina Coach Hubert Davis said. “For both teams today was a contest between two unbelievably great programs and great teams, and nobody wants anybody to get hurt or injured. Leaky went over when they were taking Terquavion off the court and Leaky’s already asked for Terquavion’s phone number, so he can call and just check up on him to make sure he’s okay.”

Smith remained on the floor for a while following Black’s foul. His teammates huddled near NC State’s bench and appeared to be consoling one another. Smith had 12 points in 24 minutes before exiting the game.

North Carolina held a 59-49 lead with just over 10 minutes remaining in the second half when the foul occurred. Black exited Saturday’s game with nine points on 2-for-6 shooting from the field before he was ejected.

Smith, a sophomore, has emerged as one of the ACC’s top Playmakers this season. The sophomore was averaging 19.1 points and 4.7 assists per game entering Saturday’s contest. He was recently listed as a first-round pick in CBS Sports’ mock 2023 NBA Draft.

Smith signed with the Wolfpack in 2021 out of Farmville (NC) Central High School. A four-star prospect in the Top247, he ranked as the No. 79 players nationally, No. 17 shooting guard and No. 3 players in the state of North Carolina.