NC Arts Council Releases latest artist opportunities

RALEIGH — The North Carolina Arts Council has reported a series of opportunities throughout North Carolina for artists of multiple genres.

Each opportunity is available to artists nationwide. Details on how to apply can be found at the website: https://www.ncarts.org/opportunities/artist-opportunities.

New opportunities

— The Arts & Science Council (ASC) is accepting Qualifications from professional artists or teams of artists for inclusion in its Regional Artist Directory. This directory is intended to expand the reach of ASC’s Public Art Project, to create more opportunities for artists in North Carolina and South Carolina, and to Engage artists who might be new to the public art commissioning process. The deadline is Dec. 5.

— South Arts is accepting applications for its Jazz Road Tours grant program from jazz artists looking to develop Tours to communities nationwide.

— The 27th Annual North Carolina Seafood Festival, in Morehead City, is inviting NC artists to submit their work for consideration to create the 2023 Commemorative poster.

— Artsplosure is accepting submissions from artists interested in exhibiting at its Raleigh Arts Festival, in May 2023.

— VAE is looking for submissions of 2D, 3D, video, and installation art for the COSO 2023 Biennial. COSO’s goal is to explore what artists and makers in the regional South are currently thinking, discussing, and making work about.

Public art

— Raleigh Arts is accepting applications on an ongoing basis from North Carolina artists for SEEK Raleigh, a series of site-specific art installations and performance art events that engages the community through public art in City of Raleigh parks, greenways, and community spaces.

Last call

The North Carolina Glass Center and the Urban Peace Garden, in Asheville, invite BIPOC hot-shop art-glass artists living outside of western North Carolina to apply for the 2023 BIPOC Glass Artist Residency.

The Museum of Life and Science, in Durham, announces a call for submissions of up to two works celebrating nature and inspiring its conservation for 30×30: Art, Nature, and Science, a juried exhibit whose title refers to the Association of Zoos and Aquarium’s campaign to protect 30 percent of Earth’s land, waters, and oceans by 2030.

The Research Triangle Foundation of North Carolina, the Administrator and steward of Research Triangle Park, is seeking NC-based artists to design and install up to six roadway murals on its Frontier RTP campus.