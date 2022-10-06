NBRPA-Deuce golf experience for NBA & WNBA Legends

Legends to Compete Alongside Amateur Golfers in 10 Markets Across the US and in the Dominican Republic to Raise Money for Local Organizations

CHICAGO, Illinois (October 6, 2022) – The National Basketball Retired Players Association and Deuce, today announced a Collaboration to bring an unique golf experience to NBRPA members and Amateur Golfers – as part of the Deuce AM Tour, that will feature events at ten top golf courses across the US and culminate at the world renowned Casa de Campo Resort & Villas located in La Romana, Dominican Republic.

The Deuce Am Tour aims to provide an atmosphere for Legends to enjoy a premium event at exclusive Clubs and play alongside some of the top amateurs in the world. In addition, both, the NBRPA and Deuce organizations will collaborate to raise money in every market, in which an event is held, for a local organization that is dedicated to increasing diversity in the sport of golf. Legends and Amateur participants will also be treated to top-notch entertainment, including – Pairing parties, events for cigar, fashion and whiskey aficionados, live music, industry Networking and much more.

“We are excited to join forces with Deuce to be able to bring these types of events to where so many of our members enjoy being – on the golf course,” said Scott Rochelle, NBRPA President & CEO. “This partnership, with a fast growing, Black-owned company, allows us to present our members with an Incredible opportunity to further their involvement in Amateur golf Tours and the golf industry as a whole.”

“This Alliance will enhance the competitive atmosphere at our national Amateur Tour events for our Golfers and also for the former basketball players that will transition that naturally competitive spirit from the court to the fairways,” says Tarek DeLavallade, President of Deuce & the Deuce Am Tour. “Our goal is to create a memorable experience for everyone involved from the players, sponsors, and others who will be there to enjoy all of our national events.”

The Deuce AM golfing tour schedule will feature events from October through August 2022 in the following cities:

October 17 – Potomac Shores Golf Club, Washington DC

November 20 – Cowboys Golf Club, Dallas, TX

December 12 – Turnberry Golf Club, Miami, FL

January 22 – Keene’s Pointe Golf Club – Orlando, FL

February – Las Vegas, NV

March – Phoenix, AZ

April – Atlanta, GA

May – NY/NJ metro area

June – Chicago, IL

August – Casa de Campo, Dominican Republic

*Exact dates of later events will be announced at a later date.

Deuce AM Tournaments are competitive and flighted and will allow NBRPA Legends to choose to compete in the Top 4 Flights, where they will be required to carry a USGA GHIN Handicap number that can be verified. If Legends do not have a GHIN number, they will have the opportunity to play in the Hackerish Flight.

