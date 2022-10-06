NBC Sports Washington, Wizards announce regional TV schedule for 2022-23 NBA season

Chris Miller and Drew Gooden Set to Make Regular Season Debut on Oct. 19 With Sideline Reporter Meghan McPeak

WASHINGTON, DC – NBC Sports Washington today announced its coverage of the Washington Wizards’ 2022-23 NBA season, highlighted by live coverage of 81 regular season games comprehensive gameday programs, the team’s upcoming preseason game at Charlotte and extensive multiplatform content on NBCSportsWashington.com and the MyTeams app.

Chris Miller begins his first year on play-by-play duties after 15 years of Wizards coverage with NBC Sports Washington. Miller will be alongside color analyst Drew Goodenwho begins his fourth year on the broadcast. Meghan McPeak will take over as the broadcast’s sideline Reporter after four years of calling play-by-play action for the Washington Mystics and Capital City Go-Go on both NBC Sports Washington and Monumental Sports Network. McPeak will continue her play-by-play duties for the 2023 Mystics season.

“We’re excited to announce our new on-air Talent team during this first season of Wizards basketball on NBC Sports Washington under Monumental Sports & Entertainment’s ownership,” said MSE President of Media & New Enterprises Zach Leonsis. “Chris, Drew and Meghan are excellent Ambassadors for our team and will be great hosts for the exciting, innovative and entertaining broadcasts we want our fans to enjoy.”

NBC Sports Washington will present live coverage of 81 of the Wizards’ 82 regular-season games and two preseason matchups, which began with Washington’s trip to Japan and Matchup with the Golden State Warriors on Sept. 30. NBC Sports Washington’s first stateside broadcast of the preseason will be on Oct. 10, when the Wizards head to Charlotte to take on the Hornets. Regular season coverage begins with the Wizards’ opener in Indiana against the Pacers on Oct. 19 (7:00 p.m.).

This season, NBC Sports Washington will again surround Wizards games with the live gameday programs Wizards Pregame Live and Wizards Postgame Live to provide news, analysis and commentary for a half-hour before and one hour after each game. The shows will be hosted by Wes Hall and feature a stable of experienced voices, including former Wizards Jason Smith and Tony Massenburg as well as longtime Wizards insiders Glenn Consor and Christy Winters-Scott. Miller, Gooden and McPeak will also appear on the pregame and postgame programs.

NBC Sports Washington’s live coverage, including pregame and postgame shows, will continue to be available to authenticated subscribers on the MyTeams app and NBCSportsWashington.com.

Comprehensive digital content covering the Wizards and the NBA will continue to be provided across NBC Sports Washington’s digital properties. Exclusive news, analysis, commentary and information will be available daily by Wizards Reporter Chase Hughes and a team of multiplatform content creators.