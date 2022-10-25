NBC Sports Washington to Air Nine GW Basketball Games

GW Athletics, in partnership with NBC Sports Washington, announced on Tuesday that nine home men’s and women’s basketball games will be aired on the regional network to more than 3.4 million subscribers in the network’s footprint.

Additionally, the Raise High at GW Coaches Show Returns for a third season with shows airing every other Saturday during the course of the year. The first episode is scheduled to air Saturday, November 5 at 11 am

This season, GW is proud to welcome former Siena and Loyola (Md.) head Coach Jimmy Patsos to its coverage. Patsos will provide color commentary alongside Byron Kerr during games in addition to contributing to Raise High at GW with men’s basketball head Coach Chris Caputo .