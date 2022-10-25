NBC Sports Washington to Air Nine GW Basketball Games
Additionally, the Raise High at GW Coaches Show Returns for a third season with shows airing every other Saturday during the course of the year. The first episode is scheduled to air Saturday, November 5 at 11 am
This season, GW is proud to welcome former Siena and Loyola (Md.) head Coach Jimmy Patsos to its coverage. Patsos will provide color commentary alongside Byron Kerr during games in addition to contributing to Raise High at GW with men’s basketball head Coach Chris Caputo.
In total, NBC Sports Washington will air four men’s basketball games and five women’s basketball contests on its Flagship channel. To find NBC Sports Washington on your cable provider, please visit NBCSports.com/washington/
The regional partnership comes in addition to GW’s previously announced national television schedule. A full television schedule, subject to change, for both teams is below.
GW Men’s Basketball TV Schedule
Saturday, November 26 – 2 pm vs. New Hampshire (NBC Sports Washington)
Wednesday, November 30 – 9 pm vs. South Carolina (CBS Sports Network)
Thursday, December 22 – 9 pm vs. Washington State (ESPN2/ESPNU)
Friday, December 23 – TBD vs. Hawai’i/Pepperdine (ESPN2)
Sunday, December 25 – TBD (ESPN2/ESPNU)
Saturday, January 7 – 2 pm vs Massachusetts (USA)
Saturday, January 14 – 4 pm vs. Saint Louis (NBCSW)
Monday, January 16 – 4 pm vs. George Mason (CBSSN)
Saturday, January 21 – 12:30 p.m. vs. Dayton (USA)
Saturday, February 4 – 2 pm vs. Duquesne (NBCSW)
Wednesday, February 15 – 7 pm vs. George Mason (NBCSW)
Sunday, February 19 – 2 pm at St. Bonaventure (USA)
GW Women’s Basketball TV Schedule
Monday, January 16 – 12 pm at George Mason (CBSSN)
Sunday, January 22 – 12 pm vs. VCU (NBCSW)
Wednesday, January 25 – 12 pm at Loyola Chicago (NBC Sports Digital)
Saturday, January 28 – 1:30 pm vs. Dayton (NBCSW)
Sunday, February 5 – 12 pm vs. George Mason (NBCSW)
Saturday, February 18 – 1:30 pm vs. Loyola Chicago (NBCSW)
Wednesday, February 22 – 6 pm vs Davidson (NBCSW)