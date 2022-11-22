NBC SPORTS TO PRESENT 25+ WOMEN’S SOCCER MATCHES FROM TOP INTERNATIONAL LEAGUES THIS SEASON IN PARTNERSHIP WITH ATA FOOTBALL

Bordeaux v. PSG this Sunday, Nov. 20 at 8 a.m. ET on the NBC Sports app and NBC Sports.com

STAMFORD, Conn. – Nov. 17, 2022 – NBC Sports will present more than 25 Women’s soccer matches from top international Leagues this season – including Bordeaux v. PSG this Sunday at 8 am ET on the NBC Sports app and NBCSports.com – in partnership with ata football, a Women’s soccer company with a mission to elevate the game globally

This season, NBC Sports and ata football will present high-profile live matchups from D1 Arkema (French), FLYERALARM Frauen-Bundesliga (German) and Serie A Femminile (Italian), expanding access to Women’s soccer’s most iconic Clubs and biggest stars.

This Sunday, Nov. 20, PSG visit Bordeaux at 8 am ET on the NBC Sports app and NBC Sports.com. Matches will typically be presented on a weekly basis through May.

This is the third season that NBC Sports and ata football have partnered to present matches from the best Women’s soccer leagues in Europe.

Following are the remaining November and December 2022 matches. The 2023 schedule will be announced in the coming weeks.

2022 ata football Upcoming Matches

All times Eastern, check local listings, subject to change.

All matches presented on the NBC Sports app and NBCSports.com

Date League Match Time (ET) Sun., Nov. 20 D1 Arkema Bordeaux v PSG 8 a.m Sun., Nov. 27 Women’s Bundesliga Cologne v. Wolfsburg 7 a.m Sun., Dec. 4 Serie A Milan v Roma 8:30 a.m Sun., Dec. 11 Serie A Roma v Juventus 8:30 a.m

