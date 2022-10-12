NBC SPORTS PRESENTS MORE THAN 50 HOURS OF LIVE GOLF COVERAGE THIS WEEK, HEADLINED BY PGA TOUR’S ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

Live Coverage of ZOZO Championship from Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Japan Begins Tonight at 11 pm ET on GOLF Channel and Peacock

PGA TOUR Champions’ SAS Championship – Final Event of the 2022 Regular Season – Coverage on GOLF Channel from Friday-Sunday at 2 pm ET

DP World Tour’s Estrella Damm NA Andalucia Masters at Real Club Valderrama in Spain – Coverage Begins Thursday at 8 am ET on GOLF Channel

Jackson T. Stephens Cup Final Round Presented Today at 3 pm ET on GOLF Channel

STAMFORD, Conn. – Oct. 12, 2022 – NBC Sports will present more than 50 hours of live golf coverage this week across four events on GOLF Channel, Peacock and NBC Sports digital platforms, headlined by the PGA TOUR’s ZOZO Championship from Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Chiba, Japan.

PGA TOUR: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

The PGA TOUR makes a stop in Chiba, Japan, this week for the only event held in Asia during the 2022-2023 season, the ZOZO Championship. Held at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Chiba, Hideki Matsuyama looks to defend his 2021 title in a competitive field that also includes last week’s Shriners Children’s Open Winner Tom KimTokyo Olympic gold medalist Xander Schauffeleand Collin Morikawa.

Coverage begins Tonight at 11 pm ET on GOLF Channel and Peacock and will continue through Saturday.

GOLF Channel & Peacock Broadcast Team

Play by Play: Shane Bacon Analyst: Sam Saunders Tower: Tom Abbott On-Course: Craig Perks / Alison Whitaker



How To Watch – Wednesday, October 12 – Saturday, October 15 (all times ET)

TV – GOLF Channel Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app



Day GOLF Channel/Peacock Wednesday 11 pm-3 am Thursday 11 pm-3 am Friday 10:30 pm-2:30 am Saturday 11 pm-3 am



Notable Players This Week

Hideki Matsuyama Collin Morikawa Viktor Hovland Xander Schauffele Sungjae Im Tom Kim Mackenzie Hughes Cameron Young



PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS: SAS CHAMPIONSHIP

PGA TOUR Champions’ SAS Championship – the final tournament of the 2022 regular season – will be held at Prestonwood Country Club in Cary, NC Following this event, the top 72 players on the money list will advance to the Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs, the first event of which will be played Oct. 21-23.

Live coverage begins Friday at 2 pm ET on GOLF Channel.

How To Watch – Friday, October 14 – Sunday, October 16 (all times ET)

TV – GOLF Channel Streaming – NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app



Day GOLF Channel Friday 2-5 p.m Saturday 2-5 p.m Sunday 2-5 p.m



Notable Players This Week

Bernhard Langer Ernie Els Padraig Harrington Notah Begay III Jim Furyk Vijay Singh Justin Leonard



DP WORLD TOUR: ESTRELLA DAMM NA ANDALUCIA MASTERS

Matt Fitzpatrick looks to defend his 2021 title alongside his brother, Alex, at the DP World Tour’s Estrella Damm NA Andalucia Masters held at Real Club Valderrama in Sotogrande, Spain. Valderrama also hosted the 1997 Ryder Cup.

Live coverage gets underway Tomorrow at 8 am on GOLF Channel.

How To Watch – Thursday, October 13 – Sunday, October 16 (all times ET)

TV – GOLF Channel Streaming – NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app



Day GOLF Channel Thursday 8am-1pm Friday 8am-1pm Saturday 7:30 am-Noon Sunday 7:30 am-Noon



Notable Players This Week

Matt Fitzpatrick Alex Fitzpatrick Min Woo Lee Thorbjorn Olesen Rafa Cabrera-Bello Ryan Fox



JACKSON T. STEPHENS CUP

The Jackson T. Stephens Cup is a 54-hole stroke play competition followed by a match-play round to determine a team champion. This year’s edition is being held at Seminole Golf Club in Juno Beach, Fla.

Live coverage of the final round of play begins this afternoon at 3 pm ET on GOLF Channel. Pre-round coverage will get underway with College Central at 2:30 pm ET.

GOLF Channel Broadcast Team

Play by Play: Rich Lerner Analyst: John Cook Tower: Steve Burkowski On-Course: Billy Ray Brown / Julia Johnson



BROADCAST NOTES

Golf Central : Golf Central will provide pre- and post-tournament coverage on GOLF Channel Wednesday-Sunday. Golf Central coverage is anchored by Brandel Chamblee Rich Lerner, Anna Jackson , Jim Gallagher Jr. and Brentley Romine .



Day Golf Central Wednesday 6-7 p.m Thursday 5-6 p.m Friday 1-2pm/5-6pm Saturday 1:30-2pm/5-6pm Sunday 1:30-2pm/5-6pm

Note: all times ET, post-round coverage begins following conclusion of play

All GOLF Channel coverage also Streams on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app via authentication, giving consumers additional value to their subscription service, and making high-quality content available to MVPD customers both in and out of the home and on multiple platforms.

