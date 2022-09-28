NBC SPORTS PRESENTS EXTENSIVE LIVE COLLEGE GOLF COVERAGE THIS FALL ON GOLF CHANNEL AND PEACOCK

Blessings Collegiate Invitational, Jackson T. Stephens Cup and East Lake Cup Comprise College Golf Slate This October on GOLF Channel and Peacock

Comprehensive College Golf Coverage to Total 65+ Hours in October

College Central to Provide Pre-Round Tournament Coverage All Month

STAMFORD, Conn. – Sept. 28, 2022 – NBC Sports presents extensive coverage of top college golf tournaments this fall, totaling more than 65 hours featuring the third annual Blessings Collegiate Invitational, the second edition of the Jackson T. Stephens Cup, and the eighth annual East Lake Cup on GOLF Channel and Peacock.

Coverage begins with the Blessings Collegiate Invitational from Blessings Golf Club in Fayetteville, Ark., next week on Oct. 3-5. Below is the full 2022 Collegiate golf tournament Slate in October across GOLF Channel and Peacock:

Event Dates Location Network/Platform Blessings Collegiate Invitational October 3-5 Blessings Golf Club GOLF Channel Jackson T. Stephens Cup October 10-12 Seminole Golf Club GOLF Channel East Lake Cup October 24-26 East Lake Golf Club GOLF Channel, Peacock

College Central will provide pre-round coverage leading into the three fall Collegiate events on GOLF Channel. All GOLF Channel coverage also Streams on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app via authentication, giving consumers additional value to their subscription service, and making high-quality content available to MVPD customers both in and out of the home and on multiple platforms.

BLESSINGS COLLEGIATE INVITATIONAL

The third annual Blessings Collegiate Invitational Presented by Tyson Foods from Blessings Golf Club in Fayetteville, Ark., will be contested next week. The tournament is a 54-hole stroke play competition for individual and team honors. Blessings Golf Club, designed by Robert Trent Jones Jr.served as host for the 2019 NCAA Women’s and Men’s Championships.

The 11-team tournament field, comprised of Women’s and men’s teams from each school, features hosts and Defending tournament Champions Arkansas, California, UCF, Clemson, Louisville, Kansas, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Texas A&M, UCLA and UNLV. Live tournament coverage will be presented Monday-Wednesday from 4:30-7:30 pm ET on GOLF Channel.

Dates Live (ET) Encores (ET) Monday, Oct. 3 4:30-7:30 p.m 8:30-11:30 p.m Tuesday, Oct. 4 4:30-7:30 p.m 8:30-11:30 p.m Wednesday, Oct. 5 4:30-7:30 p.m 8:30-11:30 p.m.; 12-3 am (Thursday)

JACKSON T. STEPHENS CUP

The second edition of the Jackson T. Stephens Cup, named in memory of the late Augusta National Chairman, Jackson T. Stephens, will take place at Seminole Golf Club in Juno Beach, Fla., on October 10-12. The event is a 54-hole stroke play and team match play competition. The first 54 holes of stroke play will seed the men’s and women’s fields for the final 18 holes of match play.

The Women’s field will include 2022 national Champion Stanford, South Carolina, Wake Forest, LSU, USC, Arkansas and Duke, and the men’s side will feature 2022 national Champion Texas, Oklahoma State, Notre Dame, UNC, Arkansas, Stanford and Florida State.

In addition to the 14 schools competing for team titles, individual men and women Collegiate players representing Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and the US Service Academies will compete in the stroke play portion of the tournament.

GOLF Channel will present live event coverage all three days.

Dates Live (ET) Encores (ET) Monday, Oct. 10 4-7 p.m 8-11 p.m Tuesday, Oct. 11 3-6 p.m 8-11 p.m Wednesday, Oct. 12 3-6 p.m 7-10 p.m.; 3-6 am (Thursday)

EAST LAKE CUP

The East Lake Cup Presented by ZipRecruiter will take place in late October at historic East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Ga. Modeled after the NCAA Golf Championships, the format for the event consists of an opening round of stroke play to crown an individual male and female Champion and to determine seeding for the following two days of team match play competition. Past individual Champions include current world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland and Andrea Lee.

The women’s field for the eighth annual East Lake Cup will feature UCLA, Auburn, Oregon, and Texas A&M, while the men’s side will be highlighted by 2022 national champion Texas, Pepperdine, Vanderbilt, and Arizona State.

Live tournament coverage from East Lake Golf Club, the annual site of the TOUR Championship, will be presented Monday-Wednesday from 3-6 pm ET on GOLF Channel and Peacock.

Dates Live (ET) Encores (ET) Monday, Oct. 24 3-6 p.m 11 pm-2 am Tuesday, Oct. 25 3-6 p.m 10pm-1am; 9 am-Noon (Wednesday) Wednesday, Oct. 26 3-6 p.m 7-10 p.m.; 12-3 am (Thursday)

PGA TOUR UNIVERSITY PRESENTED BY VELOCITY GLOBAL

Introduced in 2020, PGA TOUR University presented by Velocity Global identifies the best Seniors in college golf and elevates their path to the PGA TOUR. Through the 2022 season, PGA TOUR University alumni have won eight professional events, and four alumni earned their PGA TOUR cards for the 2022-23 season.

The Velocity Global Ranking Ranks players based on the last two years of their collegiate careers. The top 10 players in the final Velocity Global Ranking will earn Korn Ferry Tour membership next season, with Nos. 1-5 being exempt members and Nos. 6-10 being Conditional members. Additionally, players finishing 6th through 20th will be exempt members on PGA TOUR Canada and PGA TOUR Latinoamérica.

PGA TOUR University presented by Velocity Global will be Featured on GOLF Channel each Wednesday on Golf Today and within Weekly live tournament coverage, as well as across GOLF Channel and PGA TOUR digital platforms throughout the season. For more information, please visit pgatour.com/university and follow PGA TOUR University on Twitter and Instagram (@PGATOURU).

ANNIKA AND HASKINS AWARD PRESENTED BY STIFEL

GOLF Channel presents annual coverage of the Announcements of the ANNIKA Award Presented by Stifel and Haskins Award Presented by Stifel winners, which honor the nation’s most outstanding female and male Division I Collegiate golfers. Throughout the year, ANNIKA and Haskins Award Watch Lists are Featured and updated with top performers across GOLF Channel linear and digital platforms.

Rose Zhang of Stanford University won the ANNIKA Award in 2022 and past recipients include Rachel Heck (2021, Stanford University), two-time Winner Maria Fassi (2018-19, University of Arkansas) and Bronte Law (2016, UCLA). Chris Gotterup of the University of Oklahoma took home the Haskins Award last year. Past Haskins Award winners included Tiger Woods (1996, Stanford University), Ben Crenshaw (1971-73, University of Texas), and Justin Thomas (2012, University of Alabama).

COLLEGE GOLF TALK

Through the fall, Steve Burkowski and Brentley Romine host GOLF Channel’s College Golf Talk Podcast. From in-depth interviews with current players and coaches to expert analysis from the top college golf gurus, the College Golf Talk Podcast will keep you informed all season long. The College Golf Talk Podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen to your podcasts.

ABOUT GOLF CHANNEL’S COLLEGE GOLF PLATFORM

GOLF Channel is the television home for college golf, currently providing live coverage of eight college golf championships. GOLF Channel deploys its comprehensive portfolio of news, digital and social media coverage year-round in covering Collegiate golf, including season preview shows, signing day specials, regional and national Qualifying coverage, serving as the exclusive media partner of PGA TOUR University Presented by Velocity Global and the Velocity Global Ranking, and exclusive annual coverage for the Haskins and ANNIKA Awards Presented by Stifel.

Following its announcement in 2013 as the exclusive television provider of the NCAA Golf Championships, GOLF Channel has provided live coverage of the men’s NCAA Championships since 2014 and the Women’s NCAA Championships since 2015, which are Hosted at the same venue in consecutive weeks at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona. GOLF Channel also annually televises the three-day East Lake Cup at historic East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Ga.; the Western Intercollegiate Presented by Topgolf, one of the longest-running college tournaments in the US taking place at Pasatiempo Golf Club in Santa Cruz, Calif.; the Darius Rucker Intercollegiate Presented by PXG at Long Cove Club in Hilton Head, SC; the Blessings Collegiate Invitational in Fayetteville, Ark.; the Jackson T. Stephens Cup; and the Southwestern Invitational Presented by Topgolf at North Ranch Country Club in Westlake Village, Calif.

Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa, Jon RahmViktor Hovland, Jennifer KupchoBronte Law and Maria Fassi are just a few of the professional Golfers who appeared on GOLF Channel while competing in college.

–NBC SPORTS–