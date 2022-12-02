NBC Sports Next Expands Golf Operations, Including GolfNow, to Mainland Europe and South Africa

Stadium Live’s digital playground, a second screen platform geared towards Gen Z audiences, has just launched on Android with an emphasis on the World Cup.

The metaverse-styled activation will allow Android users to monitor games, hang out in World Cup-themed rooms and interact with French soccer players such as Blaise Matuidi, Yohan Benalouane and Miralem Pjanićto.

Known for its custom avatars, sports-centric gameplay, trivia and in-house livestreams, Stadium Live will also generate chats and head-to-head Fantasy games during World Cup matches. The digital social Gaming platform’s userbase is estimated at 500,000, 93% of which are Gen Z’s born between 1997 and 2010.

The company’s premise is that its Metaverse build-out (trademarked as StadiumVerse) and short-form sports content will Envelope a Younger audience that has grown up in the digital culture and prefers real-time social engagement.

“I started looking at Stadium Live because the ESPNs of the world, they’re targeting millennials, they’re going to sports betting,” the company’s CEO Kevin Kim told SportTechie in July. “They’re still one-directional sports news and all that stuff. And I said, ‘Who’s building it for the next generation, which is Gen Z?'”

Earlier this year, Kim’s company raised a $10 million series round A led by KB Partners and Union Square Ventures that also included funding from Kevin Durant’s 35 Ventures, Matuidi’s Origins Fund, Dapper Labs Ventures, 6th Man Ventures, Position Ventures, Valhalla Ventures and Breakout Capital.

Along the way, Stadium Live has partnered Heavily with Fan Controlled Football, a 7-on-7 indoor league that allows fans to vote for the plays called from scrimmage for their favorite team. The company also develops pregame and postgame content for the league, as well as polls to help Fan Controlled Football improve its fan engagement.