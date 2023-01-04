NBC Sports adds two fan favorites to broadcast team for 2023 golf season | Golf News and Tour Information

Faxon, 61, is an eight-time winner on the PGA Tour and known as one of the best putters in the history of the game, serving as a short-game Whisperer to a number of pros, including Rory McIlroy. He Briefly worked for NBC Sports last decade and was the lead golf Analyst for FOX Sports’ US Open coverage for five years. Faxon has also been an on-air contributor to Sky Sports’ golf coverage in Europe and made a number of appearances last year on Golf Channel’s “Live From” show during its major coverage. Faxon will take over a hole announcement during the broadcast and continue to be a part of “Live From.”