NBC Poaches ESPN’s Todd Blackledge for Big Ten Football Broadcasts, per Report

When NBC begins its Big Ten football coverage next year, it will have a big name as its main analyst. The New York Post‘s Andrew Marchand reports the network is hiring Todd Blackledge away from ESPN to anchor its Big Ten coverage.

Blackledge has been at ESPN since 2006, where he has served as one of the network’s top college football analysts. He is currently on the network’s No. 2 team with Sean McDonough, and recently called the College Football Playoff semifinal between TCU and Michigan at the Fiesta Bowl. He is also broadcasting the National Championship game on Monday for ESPN radio.

NBC will pair Blackledge with Noah Eagle, Ian Eagle’s son, who currently works for Fox Sports and as the Clippers radio play-by-play voice. Eagle has also called select NFL games on Nickelodeon since the 2020 playoffs. Maria Taylor will lead NBC’s in-studio coverage as well.

