NBC, CBS golf teams will feature new Voices in 2023

Each PGA Tour season starts with new faces and new names for fans to learn and embrace. Whether it is a raw rookie fresh off the Korn Ferry Tour, a college star getting a handful of starts and making some waves or a European player taking a shot at the US-based tour, there is always something new.

But in recent years, the new faces aren’t just on the golf course. The faces have come with new Voices to the broadcast booths of PGA Tour events. That Carousel seems to be spinning faster and faster these days.

At NBC, Gary Koch and Roger Maltbie, two long-time golf announcers who are both in their 70s, are out as 2023 begins. They are replaced by Brad Faxon and Smylie Kaufman, two more former players.

At CBS, Nick Faldo left as lead Analyst at the end of the network’s coverage in 2022. Faldo will be replaced by Trevor Immelman, a former Masters champion. Immelman, who was already on the CBS team, is 42. Faldo is 65, and he apparently wanted to work a more limited schedule. CBS decided that it didn’t work for the network, so Faldo retired.

