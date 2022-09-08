NBC 11 Sports: Volleyball Trifecta!

San Luis knocks off Dobson, Yuma Catholic wins again and Gila Ridge having a tough time with Class GA

SAN LUIS, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) – After an 0-2 start to begin the season, the San Luis Sidewinders volleyball have now won two matches in a row. On Tuesday night the Sidewinders handed the Dobson Mustangs their first loss of the season winning in five sets 25-18, 17-25, 28-26, 22-25 and 15-12. Alexis Camacho finished with 3 digs for the Sidewinders. Kristhna Rodriguez added four blocks and Isari Vigil had two kills.

The win pulls the Sidewinders record to even at 2-2 ahead of tonight’s Showdown against Kofa at Kofa High School.

Yuma Catholic had no problems with Brawley on Tuesday night winning in straight sets 25-15, 25-14 and 25-14. The Shamrocks Rian Martinez finished with 13 kills, six aces and seven digs. Payton Pikula added 21 assists and Eva Garcia notched six kills and four aces.

“I am pleased with our performance tonight,” Yuma Catholic Head Coach Dusti Williamson said. “We stuck to our game plan and our serving, as a team was strong. We had five aces per set tonight.”

Williamson added that the Shamrocks serve receive is gradually improving on where it needs to be which allows the offense to run smoothly.

Yuma Catholic finished 2-1 versus Imperial Valley teams to start the season and now take a breather before seeing Gila Ridge this Saturday to begin the Mary Jo Goldey Tournament at Lake Havasu High School.

As for Gila Ridge, the Hawks were back home coming off their first win of the season on September 1st at home versus Camelback. Tuesday night, the Warriors of Westwood proved to be too much for the Hawks as Gila Ridge fell in straight sets 25-13, 25-15 and 25-22.

Bella DeCorse finished with three blocks. Laci Haxton had five kills and two blocks with Jaidyn Ayala adding four digs.