NBC 11 Sports: Kofa sweeps boys and girls soccer rivalry, Yuma Catholic hoops has a good night

Kofa soccer remains unbeaten as both boys and girls teams Hang a Mercy rule on Yuma

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) – Another packed night of local sports ends with a smile on the faces of several schools, reeling in multiple wins across the court and soccer field.

Leading the way in that category: the Kofa Kings – who’s boys and girls soccer teams dominated in their Crosstown battle with the Yuma Criminals. Each game ending in a “mercy rule” 8-0.

The Kofa boys were led by hat tricks from both Tiernan Nicewander and Nolan Garcia, en route to a perfect (5-0) start in the 2022 campaign.

The Kofa girls getting the heavy lifting from Arlene Meza who Recorder a hat trick along with one assist. Ailyn Negrete, Olivia Taylor, Melissa Esquivel, Jade Gonzalez, and Emily Sullivan all also pitched in a goal to kick off the season with a win in their first game.

The Brawley Wildcats handled business on the pitch tonight, as well – beating Yuma Catholic in both boys and girls soccer. The boys team improves to (7-2) after a 3-0 win on the road, while the Lady Wildcats get their third win of the year to improve to (3-6).

Although things did not go well on the soccer field for Yuma Catholic, the Shamrocks basketball teams cashed in with two wins over Palo Verde.

The girls team took care of things on their home court with a 64-38 win – led by Amanda Wiley’s double-double, recording 27 points and 10 rebounds. Reese Sellers added 17 points and six rebounds and Rian Martinez pitched in with 10 points and eight rebounds.

The boys continued their stellar start with a big 59-23 win to start (6-0) on the year, led by 15 points from Braden Moore. The Rocks now get a tough test on Friday at Northwest Christian.

Over to Antelope, both of their hoops teams piled up in the wins column. The boys team won their first of the year against Mayer 69-62 in overtime.

The Rams were led by an astounding 42 points and eight rebounds from Kenan Ragel – who scored the Ultimate game winning bucket off of a Steal from one of Tony Luna’s four steals on the night.

The Lady Rams took down the Wildcats 48-33, led by a game-high 28 points from Jocelyn Guillen.

OTHER SCORES

BOYS SOCCER:

San Luis – 6 Sunnyslope – 1

GIRLS SOCCER:

San Luis – 0 Sunnyslope – 4

BOYS BASKETBALL:

San Pasqual – 39 San Luis – 63

GIRLS BASKETBALL:

San Pasqual – 34 San Luis – 29