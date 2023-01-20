NBC 11 Sports: Kings soccer cashes in on four unanswered goals in statement win, San Luis stays perfect

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) – With the winter season entering its final stretch, the Kofa Kings went into Thursday night scrapping for another win to improve their 5A rankings in a big test at home.

After surrendering the first goal to Independence, the Kings rattled off four straight goals, padding on two more later on to finish off the Patriots in a 6-2 win.

The win marks their 10th on the year in a statement to the AIA, beating a team ranked seven spots higher than they headed into the day.

“They (Independence) came in confident, they got the first goal. But we bounced back pretty quickly. It was nice to see the guys get their composure. It was like a wake up call for us on our home field,” said head Coach Jamie Nicewander after the win. “We’re playing for each other, not with each other. That’s the key. We’ve talked about that as a team. You’re not playing with the guy next to you, you’re playing for him.”

Jovanni Villegas had a standout game, recording a hat trick and also adding an assist to one of two Tiernan Nicewander goals on the night. A Nolan Garcia unassisted goal rounded out the scoring for the Kings in a stellar performance.

Another team staying hot was the San Luis Sidewinders soccer squad, who had to get past a tough Cibola Raiders team in order to remain perfect on the year.

After a hard 80-minute battle, the Sidewinders would find a way to squeak out a 2-0 win over their 6A Yuma County foe – with goals from Francisco Pina and Misael Meza.

Incredibly, the 2-0 marks the lowest scoring game for the Sidewinders all year this far.

San Luis will put their perfect record on the line again Tuesday in a meeting with Gila Ridge.

OTHER SCORES:

BOYS SOCCER:

Yuma – 3 Paradise Honors – 2

Antelope – 0 Yuma Catholic – 8

GIRLS SOCCER:

Vincent Memorial – 1 Yuma Catholic – 12

Kofa – 0 Independence – 3

San Luis – 1 Cibola – 2

Yuma – 0 Paradise Honors – 14

BOYS BASKETBALL:

Thunderbird – 68 Yuma – 58

Kofa – 40 Youngker – 61

San Luis – 28 Skyline – 33

San Pasqual – 22 Salome – 63

GIRLS BASKETBALL:

Vincent Memorial – 49 Palo Verde – 58

Imperial – 57 Brawley – 20

Holtville – 64 Central – 39

Antelope – 38 Baghdad – 29

San Pasqual – 35 Salome – 47

Red Mountain – 53 Gila Ridge – 41

Salome – 69 San Luis – 17

Youngker – 50 Kofa – 30