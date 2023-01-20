NBA’s wildest endings of 2022-23 compilation features the Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics may have the best record in the league, but on more than one occasion this season, the club has had to dig deep to pull off an improbable win. And although there is certainly a conversation to be had about the Celtics’ tendency to play down to lesser opponents and flirt with disaster, there is also something to be said about digging yourself out of such holes.

And the NBA has done an outstanding job of cataloging tight ends that result in some of the most eye-popping play of the 2022-23 campaign so far.

In fact, the Association has assembled on its official YouTube channel a Massive compilation of some of the wildest endings this season, the Celtics of course among them.

Take a look at the clip Embedded above to see Boston’s best Escapes for yourself.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Story Originally appeared on Celtics Wire