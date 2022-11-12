NBA’s True Goat Has a “Tiger Woods in Golf” Like Impact: Celtics Legend Settles Lebron James vs Michael Jordan Debate

Ever since his much-anticipated debut in the NBA, LeBron James has been compared to a great number of NBA legends. The Michael Jordan vs LeBron debate remains to be the biggest debate concerning the NBA world for quite some time now.

Recently, Boston Celtics Legend and a former teammate of James chimed in on the debate. It is none other than Ray Allen. They talked about the impact of Jordan on the league and sports in general, which makes him greater than LeBron. However, when it comes to statistics, he believes comparing two different players is no good.

Ray Allen settles the LeBron James vs Michael Jordan debate

There is no denying that LeBron James and Michael Jordan are two of the greatest players ever. Naturally, people tend to compare two legends which is the case with James and Jordan.

Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James, left, shares a laugh with NBA Legend Michael Jordan during the NBA All-Star game in Cleveland, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

However, most of the debates are hardly fruitful. Talking about the GOAT debate, Ray Allen gave his insights. They asserted that Jordan had an impact both on the league and also other sports similar to golf legend Tiger Woods. Moreover, his Popularity made it accessible for Corporations to incorporate Athletes in order to grow their products.

Allen said, “It didn’t happen before Michael Jordan. Michael Jordan made it acceptable across the spectrum. So the things that he’s done, we are forever indebted to him, similar to Tiger Woods in golf.”

However, when it comes to on-court comparisons Allen has a different opinion altogether. He feels statistics don’t work when comparing two different players belonging to two different generations.

Allen helped LeBron win his second consecutive NBA title

LeBron James’ controversial move to the Miami Heat remains one of the biggest moments in NBA history. Although he is still bashed for his decision, he wanted to win an NBA title and he succeeded.

During the 2012-13 NBA title, the Heat consisting of LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh took on the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA Finals. The Heat trailed the Spurs 3-2 and they were down three points with 19 seconds left in the game. Ray Allen hit one of the most iconic three pointers ever and forced overtime. The Heat went on to win the game and the series.

What is your take on the LeBron James vs Michael Jordan debate? Let us know