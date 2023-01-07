NBA’s top 100 dunks of 2022 highlight video features the Boston Celtics

With hyperathletic superstars on their roster like Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, and rim-rattling big men like Robert Williams III a part of the ball club, the frequency of posterizations at the hands of the Boston Celtics is high compared to many teams around the NBA .

So it probably shouldn’t surprise fans of the team to see their favorite ball club well represented in a new highlight reel put together by the Association taking a look back to pay Homage to the 100 very best dunks of the 2022 calendar year that was recently released on the NBA’s official YouTube channel.

The fun specifically for fans of the Celtics kicks off in a tilt against fellow Eastern Conference title contenders, the Milwaukee Bucks, with one of the Most Valuable Player candidates making a statement above the rim.

Take a look for yourself at the clip Embedded above to see all the best dunks from Boston and the rest of the league that took place in 2022.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Related

Report: Celtics sending Noah Vonleh to San Antonio for cash considerations

Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown land fourth in early All-Star fan voting

The Greatest Larry Bird stories ever told by NBA Legends and Boston’s Larry Legend himself

What is wrong with Malcolm Brogdon with the Boston Celtics this season?

NBA’s best plays of 2022 highlight video features the Boston Celtics

Celtics Lab 163: Previewing Boston’s games with Mavs, Bulls, All-Star starters with Michael Mulford

List

Three Boston Celtics who need to up their game in 2023

List

Iconic Celtics center Robert Parish hated playing basketball as a teen

List

Our 10 biggest Boston Celtics stories of 2022

List

Report: Opposing teams ‘checking in’ is Payton Pritchard

Story Originally appeared on Celtics Wire