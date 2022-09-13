NBA’s Steph Curry calls Trump a ‘threat’ to be taken seriously

OFBA star Stephen Curry says former President Donald Trump is a “threat” who should be taken seriously, particularly ahead of the 2024 Presidential election.

“Take Trump seriously?” Curry told Rolling Stone. “Of course. Most of his rhetoric — before he was president, during his four years, and even now, if he tries to run again — has a tone of divisiveness that doesn’t have a place in our country. As serious and loud as the Threat is of him or Whoever else is running for office, there’s a similar urgency and a loudness that’s necessary on the other side.”

The Golden State Warriors basketball star had previously spoken out against the former president when Under Armor CEO Kevin Plank called Trump an “asset” to the United States. In a February 2017 interview, Curry said he agreed with Plank “if you remove the ‘et’ from asset,” according to the San Jose Mercury News.

In September 2017, Curry said he did not want his team to make the traditional visit to the White House after winning the NBA championship. Trump then withdrew his invitation to the team, according to CNN.



NBA basketball player Stephen Curry, of the Golden State Warriors, arrives at the ESPY Awards in Los Angeles on July 20, 2022. In an interview with Rolling StoneCurry warned that former President Donald Trump and a potential 2024 White House run should be taken “seriously.”

Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

“Going to the White House is considered a great Honor for a Championship team,” Trump wrote on social media. “Stephen Curry is hesitating, therefore invitation is withdrawn!”

Trump has not announced that he is running for president again in 2024, although he has hinted at a run on multiple occasions. A poll released in August found that over 80% of Republican Voters are Hopeful Trump can win the 2024 election, according to the USA Today– Ipsos poll.

Another poll found that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, another candidate strongly considered for the GOP’s 2024 nomination, stacked up better against President Joe Biden in a speculative Matchup for the 2024 Presidential election than Trump. However, Biden edged both out within the margin of error. Respondents would opt for Biden over Trump by 39% to 36% and Biden over DeSantis by 36% to 35%. Biden has stated that he plans to run for reelection.