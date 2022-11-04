NBA’s Report Admits Missed Call on Tyler Herro’s Game-Winning Shot

Tyler Herro’s game-winning three-pointer on Wednesday night that pushed Miami to a 110–107 win over the Kings should not have been allowed, the league announced in its Last Two Minutes report.

Herro’s step-back three Barely beat the buzzer, but he changed his pivot foot Moments before getting the shot up.

After the game, Kings Coach Mike Brown was upset that the referees did not call Herro for traveling, describing the missed call as “unbelievable.”

“Tyler Herro’s a great player,” Brown told reporters. “But at the end, they traveled. They traveled on the last play and I wouldn’t be doing my job if I didn’t come up here and protect my guys. My guys fought their behind off for close to 48 minutes, and to pump fake on a sidestep, a sidestep or hop, and then one-two and a shot and not make that call, to me, it’s just unbelievable.”

The NBA’s report said that Herro ended his dribble by “gathering in the air and landing on both feet (although his left lands slightly before his right). When he moves his right foot, he establishes his left foot as his pivot foot, which he then lifts and replaces to the floor before taking his jump shot.”

The win improved the Heat to 4–5 on the season, while Sacramento fell to 2–5. Herro finished the game with 26 points and 12 rebounds on 12-for-21 shooting from the field.

