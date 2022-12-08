NBA’s ‘Nonstop’ Christmas Play Promises a Theatrical Dec. 25
The pitch spoofs Clement Clarke Moore’s “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas,” spinning the festive poem from 1823 into a hip-hop-style ode crammed with cheeky references to the five contests airing on Dec. 25.
“These guys aren’t hanging lights, they’re hanging from the rim,” Keyon says at one point. “Breaking records, not wishbones—now that is Christmas Day in the NBA.”
Various edits for TV and digital tweak the emphasis and highlight specific games, boasting lines about “10 teams going mistletoe to toe” and “Shaking it up like a snow globe! Lighting up your feed like a Christmas tree!”
Stink Films’ Traktor directed the mini-extravaganza, the latest in a line of notable NBA seasonal spots dating back at least nine years to the vaunted “Jingle Bells” commercial. More recent outings include John Legend’s “Christmasketball” variety show and 2021’s awkward celeb-packed “Family Dinner,” part of the league’s “NBA Lane” 75th-anniversary celebration.
NBA Christmas Day Schedule on ABC/ESPN:
Philadelphia 76ers @ New York Knicks – 12 pm ET
Los Angeles Lakers @ Dallas Mavericks – 2:30 pm ET
Milwaukee Bucks @ Boston Celtics – 5pm ET
Memphis Grizzlies @ Golden State Warriors – 8 pm ET
Phoenix Suns @ Denver Nuggets – 10:30 pm ET
