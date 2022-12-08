NBA’s ‘Nonstop’ Christmas Play Promises a Theatrical Dec. 25

The pitch spoofs Clement Clarke Moore’s “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas,” spinning the festive poem from 1823 into a hip-hop-style ode crammed with cheeky references to the five contests airing on Dec. 25.

“These guys aren’t hanging lights, they’re hanging from the rim,” Keyon says at one point. “Breaking records, not wishbones—now that is Christmas Day in the NBA.”

Various edits for TV and digital tweak the emphasis and highlight specific games, boasting lines about “10 teams going mistletoe to toe” and “Shaking it up like a snow globe! Lighting up your feed like a Christmas tree!”

Stink Films’ Traktor directed the mini-extravaganza, the latest in a line of notable NBA seasonal spots dating back at least nine years to the vaunted “Jingle Bells” commercial. More recent outings include John Legend’s “Christmasketball” variety show and 2021’s awkward celeb-packed “Family Dinner,” part of the league’s “NBA Lane” 75th-anniversary celebration.

NBA Christmas Day Schedule on ABC/ESPN:

Philadelphia 76ers @ New York Knicks – 12 pm ET

Los Angeles Lakers @ Dallas Mavericks – 2:30 pm ET

Milwaukee Bucks @ Boston Celtics – 5pm ET

Memphis Grizzlies @ Golden State Warriors – 8 pm ET

Phoenix Suns @ Denver Nuggets – 10:30 pm ET

CREDITS

Spot Title: The Great Christmas Play NBA | #NBA 2022-23

Brand/Client Team: NBA

Chief Marketing Officer: Tammy Henault

Senior Vice President, Creative Services: Janine Dugre

Senior Vice President, Global Fan Marketing: Jess Park

Senior Vice President, Content Production: Dion Cocoros

Vice President, Media Strategy and Planning: Larissa Johnson

Vice President, NBA Photos: Joseph Amati

Vice President, Global Fan Marketing: Kim Clark

Associate Vice President, Brand Marketing: Katie Papelian

Senior Director, Global Fan Marketing: Alaina Williams

Senior Advertising Manager: Matthew Halliwell

Senior Manager, Media, Marketing, and Entertainment: Jacinda Ortiz

Social and Digital Content Creation: Jim Poorten

Producer: Andrew Thompson

Creative Consultant: Rudy Crew

Senior Vice President, Entertainment and Player Marketing: Charlie Rosenzweig

Senior Vice President, Entertainment and Player Marketing: Michael Levine

Manager, Entertainment and Player Marketing: Molly Arnay

Senior Manager Content Promotions and PSAs: Cory Zalewski

Agency: Translation

Chief Executive Officer: Steve Stoute

President: Ann Wool

Chief Creative Officer: Jason Campbell

Chief Strategy Officer: Sandi Preston

Group Context Director: Joel Rodriguez

Group Creative Director: Mina Mikhael

Creative Director: Steve Horn

Art Director: Emeline Earman

Copywriter: MK Holladay

Head of Integrated Production: Alison Hill

Senior Producer: Ava Rant

Producer: Rebecca Parra

Head of Client Services: Susanna Swartley

Group Account Director: David Mintz

Account Director: Taylor West

Account Executive: Laura Palacino

Group Strategy Director: Kate Perkins

Junior Strategist: Mokhtar Al-Yamani

Senior Context Strategist: Alex Glaum

Context Strategist: Mike Howard

Production Company: Stink Films

Director: TRAKTOR

Director of Photography: Hoyte van Hotema

VP/Executive Producer: Mungo Maclagan

Line Producer: Mark Walejko

Head of Production: Ari Schneiderman

Production Designer: Jason Schuster

VFX Company: Parliament

Color Grade: Rare Medium

Colorist: Mikey Rossiter

EP/Managing Partner: Heath Raymond

Editorial Company:

Editors: Joe Guest

NY Assistant Editor: Alyce Muhammad

US Managing Director: Justin Brukman

NY Executive Producer: Sarah Roebuck

UK Executive Producer: Michelle Corney

NY Producer: Sue Romweber

NY HOP: Penny Ensley

Audio Post Production: Sonic Unioin

Sound Designer & Mix Engineer: Rob DiFondi

Head of Production: Patrick Sullivan

Original Music Composition:

Original Music by Walker

Managing Director: Sara Matarazzo

Senior Producer: Dottie Scharr

Senior Producer: Neha Ewell

Associate Producer: Samantha Zirin