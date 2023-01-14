NBA’s midseason survey features the Boston Celtics favorably

The NBA’s recent midseason survey has the Boston Celtics Featured quite favorably in terms of the NBA media members’ expectations for the second half of the 2022-23 season.

Per NBA.com’s Mark Medina, the NBA Polled 30 members of the league’s media drawn from every media market, including two in both Los Angeles and New York City to account for the league’s double representation in those cities. These beat writers and columnists were asked for their opinions on questions about the best teams, players and coaches for the latter part of the 2022-23 campaign.

Let’s dive into the results.

Who are the 10 best teams in the NBA right now?

Here, the Celtics came in first with 293 total votes, ahead of the Milwaukee Bucks (231), and Denver Nuggets (224).

Which team is poised to make a big second-half run?

The Celtics came in sixth in a three-way tie with the Brooklyn Nets and Cleveland Cavaliers with 3% of the vote, behind the Golden State Warriors (43%), Los Angeles Clippers (27%), and Memphis Grizzlies, Miami Heat, and Bucks with 7% of the vote each.

Which team will represent the East in the NBA Finals?

Boston wins this one handily with 57% of the vote. The Bucks are next with 33%, and the Nets follow with 10%.

Who will win the 2023 NBA Finals?

The Celtics come in first again with a commanding 57% of the vote, followed by the Bucks (30%), the Nets (10%), and Clippers (3%).

What has been the best game of the season?

Boston’s win against Milwaukee on Christmas Day and Cleveland’s one-point win against Boston in early November made “also receiving votes,” but did not crack the top three.

What has been the most surprising storyline of the season?

Boston’s strong start following Ime Udoka’s suspension made “also receiving votes,” but did not crack the top four.

Based on what you’ve seen so far, which team made the best overall personnel moves last summer?

The Celtics came in tied for third with the Nuggets with 7% of the vote. The Cavs (67%) and the Utah Jazz (10%) are ahead of them.

Who is on track to win the Kia MVP award this season?

Jayson Tatum came in third with 7% of the vote, tied with Giannis Antetokounmpo and behind Luka Doncic (43%) and Nikola Jokic (40%).

Who is on track to win the Kia Sixth Man of the Year award?

Malcolm Brogdon came in second with 23% of the vote, behind Jordan Poole (33%), and ahead of a tie between Bennedict Mathurin and Christian Wood (13%).

Who is on track to win Coach of the Year?

Joe Mazzulla came in second with 23% of the vote in a tie with Willie Green of the New Orleans Pelicans, and behind Jacque Vaughn of the Nets with 43%.

Who is on track to win the Clutch Player of the Year award?

Jayson Tatum also received votes, but did not crack the top three.

Who has been the best shooting guard this season?

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown tied for third with 7% of the vote, behind Donovan Mitchell (62%) and Devin Booker (17%).

Who has been the best small forward this season?

Tatum wins easily here with 62% of the vote with Kevin Durant second.

Which first-year head coach has had the most positive impact on his team?

Joe Mazzulla (37%) takes first here. Jacque Vaughn (23%) and former Celtic Assistant Will Hardy (20%) are next up.

Which current NBA Assistant Coach is poised to become a head Coach by the start of next season?

Damon Stoudamire made “also receiving votes,” but did not crack the top three.

Which active player will make the best head coach someday?

Malcolm Brogdon also received votes, but did not crack the top three.

Who is the most underrated player in the league?

Jaylen Brown also received votes, but did not crack the top three.

Who is the scrappiest player in the league?

Marcus Smart finished second with 24% of the vote behind Jose Alvarado (31%) and ahead of Jrue Holiday (10%).

Which team has the best home court advantage?

The Dubs won this one (37%), but Boston came in second (27%), the Nuggets third (17%) and Bucks fourth (7%).

Which team has the most promising young core?

Boston also received votes, but did not crack the top four.

