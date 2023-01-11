NBA’s mid-season media poll reveals the best NBA player at each position – Basketball Network

Jayson Tatum, Luka Doncic © Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The NBA did a mid-season media poll on a variety of topics. Some include early votes for awards like the season’s most improved or underrated player. They also voted on the best players in the NBA by position. In the end, the votes resulted in a top player for each position winning by a substantial margin.

According to the media, here are the top players by each position in the NBA:

PG: Luka Doncic – Dallas Mavericks

For a while, Stephen Curry was widely viewed as the best point guard in the NBA. However, this season, Doncic has taken the league by surprise, having one of the best Offensive runs ever. Furthermore, he has taken a seemingly mediocre at best Mavericks team to a top-five seed in the Western Conference thus far. After a historical 60/20/10 game and two other 50+ point performances, he has earned much respect from fans across the league.

SG: Donovan Mitchell – Cleveland Cavaliers

Mitchell is the second player on this list to have gained a lot of respect based on a historical performance. Just two days into the new year, he recorded the seventh-most points in the history of the NBA with 71, along with 11 assists and eight rebounds. This stat line is one of the Greatest ever recorded, and the most points scored in a game since Kobe Bryant scored 81.

His addition to the Cavaliers has made a significant impact as the team sits fifth in the Eastern Conference. Mitchell’s performance this season has solidified his case for the top shooting guard in the league.

SF: Jayson Tatum – Boston Celtics

The best small forward in the league is the mid-season MVP for the league’s best team.

While he hasn’t done it alone, Tatum’s 30 PPG have been a primary source of the Celtics’ success. At 24 years old, Tatum has earned more respect than ever, having the best season of his career. They brought the Celtics to the Finals one season ago and now have the best record in the NBA.

Tatum, along with Jaylen Brown, will be looking to return to the NBA Finals this year and leave with a much better outcome.

PF: Giannis Antetokounmpo – Milwaukee Bucks

Antetokounmpo has made his case for the best power forward for many years. Statistically, he’s having the best season of his career while leading the Bucks to the third seed in the Eastern Conference Midway through the season. The already two-time MVP is in the conversation again, but the Bucks’ recent rough stretch of games has knocked him down the MVP ladder.

Even so, the team has shown some elite Sparks throughout the season, primarily due to the play of the Greek Freak himself. A second Championship ring could be in sight for Antetokounmpo and the Bucks.

C: Nikola Jokic – Denver Nuggets

“The Joker” has made a name for himself over the last few years, winning the MVP award in back-to-back seasons. This season he’s on pace to win his third MVP award in as many years, as the Nuggets sit atop the Western Conference through 40 games.

While Jokic’s scoring numbers are down slightly, his playmaking has been off the charts, averaging the most assists of his career. With the Nuggets getting healthier this year, they will have a legitimate chance of winning a championship.