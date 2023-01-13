NBA’s Last Two Minute Report says Zach LaVine was not fouled on the final play

The NBA’s Last Two Minute Reports have not been kind to the Chicago Bulls this season, usually confirming missed calls that could have changed the team’s fortune in close games. On Thursday, the latest iteration of the report refuted Zach LaVine’s claim that he was fouled on the final play of their match-up against the Washington Wizards, which ended up being a 100-97 loss.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button