NBA’s Last Two Minute Report cites 7 missed calls in Lakers-Mavs

A non-call on LeBron James’ potential game-winner in the first overtime period was one of seven incorrect calls in the final two minutes of the fourth quarter and the two overtimes during Thursday night’s game between the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers, according to the NBA’s Last Two Minute Report released Friday.

James’ shot attempt came with the score tied and 2.9 seconds left in the first overtime. According to the report, Mavs forward Christian Wood “initiated contact to James’ left arm before blocking the shot,” and the illegal contact affected James’ shot attempt.

After the block, according to the report, officials also should have whistled Luka Doncic for a loose-ball foul for contacting Wenyen Gabriel’s arm.

The Mavericks went on to win 119-115 in double overtime.

The non-call that the Lakers were most upset about after Thursday’s game — Lakers guard Troy Brown Jr.’s shot at the end of regulation, when Tim Hardaway Jr. made contact with the ball and his shooting hand — was deemed correct by the league’s report.

According to the report, Hardaway “legally contested” Brown Jr.’s shot attempt and made contact with the ball. The report also said any “high-five” contact was considered incidental.