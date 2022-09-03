NBA’s great clutch plays video features several Boston Celtics wins

With 17 titles to their name, the Boston Celtics have had no shortage of clutch plays made by the many Hall of Fame players who have populated the rosters over the years.

From modern-day plays such as the pivoting cut made by star forward Jayson Tatum to sink the Brooklyn Nets in the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs back to Bill Russell’s Collision with a guidewire that nearly cost Boston a title.

Who can forget Johnny Most losing his mind over the time Havlicek stole the ball or when Gerald Henderson did much the same many years later? And with such a history to their name, the Celtics were of course featured in a video compilation of the best clutch plays in the league’s history.

Take a look at the video for yourself to see where Boston checks in and from what era. There are plenty of jaw-dropping plays to keep you engaged between them.

